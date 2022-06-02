MdM responds to the emergency in Ukraine (1 June 2022)

Summary: Since February 24th, with the start of the full-fledged war and sharp rise of civilian casualties and sufferings, the situation with significant needs in Ukraine involving health, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH); mental health and psychosocialsupport services (MHPSS); and gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and response require immediate coordinated response that will supportand strengthen the leading role of the governmental efforts, which will combine both humanitarian and early recovery. To respond to the urgent needs of the most vulnerable population in Chernivtsi and Dnipro oblasts, MdM is launching mobile outreach units to cover the Collective Centers for IDPs. The provision of direct health services remains our priority, also MdM continues to provide remote SRH consultations to people in need, having conducted 200 online consultations as of now.

In Chernivtsi oblast, since April 14th, MdM outreach team has started to conduct daily visits to consult patients and provide essential medical services. The outreach team consisting of a family doctor, a nurse, a psychologist have already provided services for 898 IDPs. Mobile outreach team ensures access to comprehensive primary healthcare, including preventive and curative care, diagnostic procedures, distribution of free medication, awareness raising sessions, and referrals to the secondary level of healthcare for the most vulnerable populations. Mobile team consisting of a midwife and a psychologist has started working in Dnipro and has already provided MHPSS and SRH services to 164 IDPs. MdM has signed the Memorandum of Cooperation with the YaMariupol Center and plans comprehensive cooperation on direct health care provision for IDPs from Mariupol. After needs assessments, MdM MHPSS outreach team started to provide direct psychological support services in Bucha raion, Kyiv oblast, and has already provided services to 101 people. MdM signed Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation with Irpin Primary Health Care Facility. MdM MHPSS started to provide MHPSS services from the 1st of June.In order to scale up and extend operational presence in Kharkiv oblast, MdM is deploying an exploratory mission in early June. Meanwhile, the Memorandums of Understanding with both oblast and city levels are at the stage of negotiations. MdM psychologist in Kharkiv continues to provide individual and group consultations.

29 health facilities and collective centers assisted;

266,881 people reached;

103 assessments conducted

803 consultations provided by doctors and midwives

472 individual consultations provided by psychologists

800 people supported through group interventions