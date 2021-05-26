Mapping of the Regional Integration Policies for IDPs, May 2021 [EN/UK]

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This report provides a mapping of the regional IDP integration policies in all 24 regions of Ukraine as of February 2021. The purpose of the mapping exercise was to systematize the information about the existence, scope and budgeting of the IDP integration policies at the regional level, to determine the main gaps and deficiencies in the regional approaches and to provide evidence-based recommendations to the national and regional authorities, international and local organisations.

According to the findings of our mapping exercise, in most cases, regional integration programmes for IDPs are developed by the Regional State Administration (RSAs) and referred to the regional councils for approval. The local self-governing authorities (LSGAs) and RSAs generally select different approaches to develop policies regarding IDP integration:

Special (separate) integration programmes (as complex policies addressing different aspects of IDP integration)

Programmes and activities in specific thematic areas (such as policies focusing on access to housing, assistance in employment, social security etc.)

Local-level IDP integration programmes and activities (instead of or in addition to the regional policies). Certain responses from the RSAs and LSGAs demonstrated a complex and holistic vision of the IDP integration issues. Meanwhile, some regions only have one-off or fragmentary activities, such as free meals or gifts for internally displaced children, which are mostly linked to the social protection of the vulnerable population instead of being policies with long-lasting impact on IDP integration.

In 2020, special integration programmes were approved only in two regions – Donetsk (where the programme was sufficiently funded) and Ternopil (without funding). Previously, similar programmes existed in Dnipropetrovsk and Luhansk regions.

As of early March 2021, there are no regions with active special integration programmes for IDPs in place, while the integration activities, where they exist, are mostly limited to individual benefits and social protection measures. The main reasons for that include the lack of the comprehensive understanding of the IDP integration issues and the absence of the nation-wide IDP integration policy. Thus, the LSGAs and RSAs are mostly waiting for the National Strategy on IDP Integration and Durable Solutions to be adopted for the new period (as the previous ones expired in December 2020) to use it as a basis and a reference point.