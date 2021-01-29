Making the Rounds: Illicit Ammunition in Ukraine

Executive summary

The outbreak of the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014 led to the widespread proliferation of small arms, light weapons, and their ammunition. This ammunition, which includes thousands of grenades, rockets, mortar rounds, and landmines, along with vast quantities of firearms cartridges, has spread to nearly every oblast (region) of Ukraine, including areas located far from the conflict zone. The ammunition poses an immediate threat to Ukrainian security and a potential threat to other European states.

To better understand this threat, the Small Arms Survey compiled and analysed a wide array of data on illicit ammunition seized in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries. The data provided new insights into the types and sources of illicit ammunition circulating in Ukraine, and the modes of transport and smuggling techniques used by Ukrainian arms traffickers, as well as their co-conspirators abroad. An analysis of the markings on more than 1,600 seized hand grenades, shoulder-fired rockets, anti-personnel landmines, and ammunition tins revealed that the vast majority of these items are decades-old Soviet-designed models produced in Soviet and Eastern European factories. Identifying the proximate sources of these items is difficult, but existing evidence suggests that most were acquired in the conflict zone in the east. The Ukrainian government has taken steps to reduce trafficking from the east and recover ammunition that has already been smuggled from this area, but these are daunting tasks given the sheer volume of illicit ammunition in circulation, and the numerous modes of transport and smuggling techniques used by traffickers in Ukraine.

While illicit ammunition has proliferated widely within Ukraine, the Survey found no evidence of large-scale international trafficking to Ukraine’s neighbours or other countries in Europe. Ammunition seizures at international border crossings are relatively infrequent and small in scale, especially compared to seizures of cigarettes and other trafficked commodities. A preliminary assessment of illicit hand grenades in three Western European countries yielded similar findings; few, if any, grenades seized by authorities in these countries came from Ukraine. That said, the barriers to smuggling grenades, rockets, and other ammunition out of Ukraine are hardly insurmountable, and even a single successful trafficking scheme could radically alter the profile of illicit weapons in some countries. Preventing such schemes—and reducing civilian casualties caused by loose ammunition in Ukraine—will require a coordinated, sustained effort by Ukrainian authorities and the international community for many years to come.

Key findings

Thousands of hand grenades, rockets, and landmines have proliferated throughout Ukraine, including to cities and towns located hundreds of kilometres from the conflict zone in the east.

The vast majority of ammunition tins, grenades, shoulder-fired rockets, and antipersonnel mines analysed for this study were Soviet-designed models produced in Soviet and Eastern European factories prior to the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The homogeneity of seized ammunition reflects both the large quantity of ammunition available from local sources and the geographically circumscribed nature of the conflict.

Recently produced ammunition comprised less than one per cent of the items studied.

Through daily seizures of illicit ammunition, Ukrainian authorities have removed thousands of grenades, rockets, and other munitions from circulation. However, the sheer volume of loose weapons continues to dwarf enforcement efforts, with deadly consequences for Ukrainian citizens.

Despite the large quantities of illicit ammunition circulating in Ukraine, trafficking to neighbouring countries and elsewhere in Europe appears to be minimal.