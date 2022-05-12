In the Lviv region, volunteers help the country’s population [EN/UK]

As the war began on February 24, 2022, Lvivska regional organization of Ukrainian Red Cross Society promptly began organizing assistance to people fleeing the war. And on February 28, the first truck with humanitarian aid from parters in Poland came to the created hub of Ukrainian Red Cross.

Now this hub receives, unloads, sorts, forms and sends humanitarian aid to various regions of Ukraine. From here trucks with everything necessary go to Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv and other corners of Ukraine.

Volunteers deliver part of the humanitarian aid received by Lvivska regional organization of Ukrainian Red Cross to the accommodation centers for internally displaced persons. Volunteers and employees work hard every day to support the country’s citizens who have taken refuge in Lvivska oblast.