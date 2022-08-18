In Luhansk Oblast, 90 elderly people received services from social assistants of the Ukrainian Red Cross during the month

The wards of the “Home Care” program of the Luhansk Regional Organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society are single or conditionally single elderly people who need help with household chores and self-care. Together with social assistants, they prepare together for the onset of the cold period, in particular, canning cucumbers, tomatoes and other vegetables in advance.

“You will come to me in winter and I will treat you,” says Vanda Antonivna, one of Anna’s wards, a social assistant of the Ukrainian Red Cross, inviting her to visit.

90 elderly people and people with disabilities in Luhansk region received home care services from the Ukrainian Red Cross during the month. 21 social assistants regularly visit their wards, help buy and deliver food and medicine, bathe, prepare food, and clean up.

One of the most important services is assistance in drawing up various certificates, paying utility bills, etc., which is not easy for single elderly people to do on their own. Most of the wards of the Red Cross of Ukraine do not leave their homes for years, so the “Home Care” program is a real and reliable support for them.

The program “Care at home” is implemented in the Luhansk regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society with the financial support of the International Committee of the Red Cross.