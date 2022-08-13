LQAS health needs assessment in IDP settlements and host communities report, 2 August 2022

**Executive Summary

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th, 2022. This action marked a sharp escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian war which began in 2014. The invasion has produced Europe’s largest movement of people, internally from east to west in the country, and externally to neighboring countries. There are an estimated 15.7 million people affected by the war in Ukraine, of which 12.1 million are considered in need of humanitarian health care.

Active conflict has affected the functionality of the health system and produce acute shortages of supplies and medicines. Additionally, war activities limit free mobilization of populations. All of this, resulting in an overall limitation to access of health services and medicines. Conversely, there is also an increase of internal and external displacement of people due to war-related activities. The abrupt displacement of people may increase the risk of disease, due to closer and more intense social mixing, poor quality shelter and WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) conditions.

In May 2022, taking into consideration the Health Cluster requests, Corus International prepared and conducted a LQAS health needs assessment, to measure indicators related to its Program interventions in Ukraine. This LQAS household survey was implemented from 27th to 31st May 2022 and was taken as the baseline for Corus International Health Program in the following 5 locations where Corus supports existing sanatoriums managed by the Federation of Trade Professional Unions (FPU):

However, due to the critical need of more specific data backing up the focus on the East, South Central and North of the country, Corus International decided to carry out a second round LQAS health needs assessment in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Rivnenska regions. Then the following 5 additional Sanatorium locations were selected from those three regions:

The LQAS survey used a modified WHO’s data collection tool, which allowed to measure Corus Health Program indicators. The data was collected with smart phones and tablets equipped with Kobo Collect software, which was pretested in the field, and adjusted to ensure accuracy, before training the data collection teams on its use. A server was set up to securely host all electronic data collected from the survey, and data were monitored daily for errors and quality. The total random sample size for the second LQAS assessment was 475 respondents. Data was collected by each interviewer through in-depth structured interviews. Data collection teams combined smart phone/tablet and paper-based questionnaire methods for interviewing. Data collection took place from the 8th to 13th July 2022. Corus analyzed all data sets using STATA V.12 and Excel. This document presents the findings of the second round LQAS health needs assessment.

In the geographical locations included in the survey, almost 30% of households were internally displaced persons (IDPs); most of them (39.8%) living in collective premises with private sleeping quarters and sharing dining facilities (see table 2). Rest of participants lived in their own apartment or house. Yalynka (in the east part of the country) was the catchment area with the highest proportion of IDP (30.5%) followed by Roshcha (East) and Horyn (North) with 29.5% each of them. See Figure 1.

Six out of 10 households included between 2 and 4 persons in each of the 5 catchment areas (see table 3), with more than 50% of them headed by a disabled persons (between 50.5% - 61.1%), followed by households headed by a person younger than 18 years of age (37.3%) and by households headed by a person older than 60 years of age (35.6%). The highest proportion of households headed by a person older than 60 years of age was found in Ber. Min. Vody and Roshcha catchment areas (East) (42.1% in each of them) (See Figure 2), while the highest proportion (4.2%) of households headed by a woman was found in Orlivschyna (South Central) followed by Roshcha (East) catchment area (1.1%) (see Figure 2).