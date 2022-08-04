Logistics center in Zakarpatska oblast

Zakarpatska regional organization of Ukrainian Red Cross has great logistical capabilities. A logistics hub operates in the region, which receives help from foreign partners. Since the beginning of the year, more than 1,200 tons of cargo have already been shipped, which were redirected to other regions of Ukraine.

There is also an internal warehouse operating in the region, which provides 11 humanitarian aid distribution points. More than 98,000 internally displaced people in the region have already received assistance at the distribution points. In addition, the organization received medical vehicles, on which 11 mobile medical teams are already working, providing medical and psychological assistance in the most remote corners of the region.