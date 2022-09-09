Localizing the International Humanitarian Response in Ukraine

Summary and Recommendations

Ukraine’s government and civil society have managed an impressive humanitarian response to the displacement and destruction ongoing since Russia invaded the country in February 2022. Without much early help from international actors, most of whom were slow to mobilize or scale up their presence in the country, local and largely volunteer-driven efforts served as the backbone of the initial relief operation. But these efforts can no longer sustain themselves without external resources.

Thankfully, donors have rapidly stepped up, committing more than $12 billion to help meet Ukraine’s humanitarian needs in the last six months—a record amount of time. That funding, however, is almost all going to the United Nations and international non-governmental organizations (INGOs). International aid agencies then largely pass resources on to Ukrainian organizations that are overwhelmingly the ones delivering aid to beneficiaries. But this creates a circuitous and costly process that often results in delays and complications for both national NGOs and the people they aim to serve.

Most importantly, this internationalization undermines Ukrainian organizations’ leadership and ownership of the response. It runs counter to commitments the aid community has made—most notably in the Grand Bargain, which commits donors and aid organizations to provide 25 percent of global humanitarian funding to local actors—to center and empower local actors in the humanitarian system. Instead, an international aid economy is fast emerging in which foreign humanitarian actors are empowered while Ukrainian organizations serve as partners or sub-grantees attached to the budgets and strategic decision-making of INGOs and UN agencies.

Moreover, the flood of funding to international organizations is increasingly diverting human capital from Ukraine’s own civil society, private sector, and government—much as it has in other emergencies. At the same time, it is drawing significant human resources from INGO operations elsewhere in the world, arguably hindering those responses in countries where the needs are no less urgent. A proposed exemption from military conscription for staff of humanitarian agencies as currently drafted could further privilege international organizations over local entities.

Given the strength of the public, private, and civil society sectors, the Ukraine context clearly illustrates the dangers and missed opportunities of building parallel aid structures that disempower local, democratically oriented governance structures. It is therefore no surprise that a backlash seems to be building against the internationalization of the humanitarian response. Ukrainian and even some international actors warn that undermining local capacity could prove particularly debilitating as the war grinds on and in its wake. As the focus shifts to reconstruction and re-integrating people who were displaced, and as international actors inevitably withdraw at some point, Ukraine must be able to rely on its domestic capacity. To ensure that it can, several steps should be taken as soon as possible: