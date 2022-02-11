Local court re-opens after seven years break in conflict affected Avdiivka, Ukraine [EN/UK]

Local population can now seek justice and protect their rights in city court

Avdiivka, Ukraine, 11 February 2022 – Today, the city court of Avdiivka, in the Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, re-opened its doors to those who seek justice.

To support its administrative operations, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with funding from Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands, provided 19 computers needed by the court staff to process court cases.

When the armed conflict broke out in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the only city court in Adviivka was forced to suspend its work due to shelling and the danger to court staff and visitors. For the following seven years, residents of Avdiivka and non-government controlled areas had to travel to other communities in eastern Ukraine to seek justice and protect their rights.

Dafina Gercheva, UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine, said that all people must have unhindered access to justice – especially those who live in the conflict-affected areas across eastern Ukraine.

“The armed conflict and ongoing pandemic have created additional challenges for justice and rule of law by limiting access to courts, and hindering the movement of people who try to cross the ‘contact line’ seeking protection,” she said.

“Despite the many obstacles and formidable challenges, UNDP and its partners will continue to make every effort to enhance the capacity of Ukraine's judiciary.”

The head of the court, Serhii Pronin, said the residents of Avdiivka and court staff have been waiting for this opening for a long time, “as the court has been idle since July of 2014.”

The batch of computers has been purchased and transferred by UNDP under the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme.

Background

The United Nations Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme (UN RPP) is being implemented by four United Nations agencies: the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

Twelve international partners support the Programme: The European Union (EU), the European Investment Bank (EIB), the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, and the governments of Canada, Denmark, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden and Switzerland.

Media enquiries: communications.ukraine@undp.org