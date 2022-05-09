Local and global businesses contribute more than $1 billion to support humanitarian response in Ukraine

Geneva -- 9 May 2022. The private sector has committed more than US$ 1 billion of cash and in-kind donations for the humanitarian response to the war in Ukraine.

To document this unprecedented show of generosity and improve transparency about humanitarian funding flows, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has launched an interactive Ukraine Private Sector Donations Tracker, available online at bit.ly/Biz4UkraineTracker.

"For many years, we have seen the private sector play an increasingly important role in responding to and recovering from humanitarian emergencies. However, the level of mobilization by companies around the world in support of the people of Ukraine is record-breaking. This new online tool will provide a clear overview of private donor contribution: how much is pledged, received and eventually also how the funding is spent," said Osnat Lubrani, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine.

The Ukraine Private Sector Donations Tracker was built by the OCHA/UNDP Connecting Business Initiative in partnership with OCHA's Centre for Humanitarian Data and with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Users can explore contributions and commitments reported by more than 300 private sector donors and 100 humanitarian recipients.

Users can also download the underlying data from OCHA's Humanitarian Data Exchange to explore sources, business sectors, and more information about each transaction.

"The generosity demonstrated by companies and corporate-linked foundations around the world toward people affected by the war in Ukraine is inspiring. Businesses have been a key partner in mobilizing emergency response, and we hope to see the same level of engagement for people caught in crises elsewhere, such as Afghanistan and Yemen," said Kareem Elbayar, Programme Coordinator of the Connecting Business initiative.

According to the latest data available, over US$ 1 billion of cash and in-kind contributions have been pledged since the start of the conflict in February 2022. This includes contributions to support the Ukraine Flash Appeal and Regional Refugee Response Plan as well as direct donations to UN agencies, Red Cross societies, and non-governmental organizations operating in Ukraine and surrounding countries.

For more information about how your business can support the Ukraine emergency response, please refer to the OCHA Business Guide to the Ukraine Crisis or contact connectingbusiness@un.org. Individuals can donate directly to the UN's Ukraine Humanitarian Fund by visiting crisisrelief.un.org/ukraine-crisis.