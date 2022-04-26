Ukraine + 3 more
Live Webmap of CVA & Protection activities and assessments in the Ukraine Regional Response
Screenshot(s) of the interactive content as of 26 Apr 2022
This webmap collates available information on Cash interventions and Protection activities (including Child Protection, Gender-Based Violence, mine action), assessments, needs and existing coordinating structures for the Ukraine response in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.
It is populated thanks to all CVA and Protection practitioners inputs via the publicly shared online forms and well as National Working Groups and Clusters 5Ws.