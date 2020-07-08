Listen to us: Girls’ and boys’ gendered experiences of the conflict in eastern Ukraine [EN/UK]

Save the Children is pleased to share its latest assessment “Listen to us: girls’ and boys’ gendered experiences of the conflict in eastern Ukraine”. End of 2019, Save the Children collected data from more than 100 boys and girls to get a better understanding of how gender dynamics affect their lives in areas along the contact line and their ability to attain their rights, in line with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. Using a highly participatory approach, key findings emerged in relation to protection, psychosocial wellbeing, education, poverty, mine risks, health and participation. Children themselves provided recommendations on how to improve their lives, demonstrating their wish to have their voices heard in matters that concern them. It is our hope that this assessment will inform humanitarian interventions through a child rights and gender-sensitive lens in eastern Ukraine.