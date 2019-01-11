11 Jan 2019

Letter on administrative procedure to the Prime Minister of Ukraine [EN/UK]

Report
from Danish Refugee Council, Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children
Published on 08 Jan 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.45 MB)
preview
Download PDF (1.46 MB)

The office of Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) in Ukraine is concerned by the humanitarian consequences of the lack of a responsive procedure of birth and death registration for families from non-government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and Crimea, as well as by the alarming situation around the high percentage of children that do not have birth certificates issued by the Ukrainian authorities.

NRC, in a coalition with nine other organisations, calls for the Government of Ukraine to take immediate steps to introduce a non-discriminatory accessible administrative procedure of birth and death registration for residents of the non-government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and Crimea.

Download letter in English

Download letter in Ukrainian

