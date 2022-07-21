Legal Aid Working Group - Terms of Reference (June 2022)

Background

Legal aid working group (LAWG) is established under the umbrella of the Protection Cluster in response to the growing need for legal information and legal aid among displaced and conflict-affected beneficiaries. Challenges in legal aid provision are caused by the changing legal framework and its adapting to the evolving context, as well as by incomparable demand and existing capacities to provide legal advice. There are multiple legal aid actors in Ukraine, including the state run Free Legal Aid Centers. Legal issues identified on the ground require complex legal analysis and preparation of clear messages to raise awareness among beneficiaries and have common approaches and messages among legal aid providers.

Membership

The membership of the group is open to national level legal focal points (or delegates) of actors engaged in legal services provision and capacity building in Ukraine, as follows: