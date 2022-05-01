‘Leave no Child Alone’ campaign to improve protection for children without parental care [EN/UK]

Information campaign to focus on ensuring child rights for some of the most vulnerable children affected by war.

LVIV, 21 April 2022 –A new campaign, ‘Leave no Child Alone’, launched today will provide advice and guidance for child protection authorities and caregivers on how to best support children without parental care

The campaign, run by UNICEF Ukraine, the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Presidential Advisor on Children’s Rights and Child Rehabilitation, and the Ministry of Social Policy, aims to ultimately prevent child rights violations.

The campaign provides information and legal advice on how to support children without parental care, as well as guidance on temporary home and care options will bolster the protection of these extremely vulnerable children.

“Today, the number of children deprived of parental care and being at risk is growing. First, these are children from regions where active hostilities and bombing of residential areas are taking place. The chat bot @dytyna_ne_sama_bot (“Child not alone”) is a tool which can help people give a temporarily shelter in their family to a child who got lost or is left without parental care,” said Maryna Lazebna, Minister of Social Policy in Ukraine.

The campaign will scale-up access to the already established UNICEF supported Telegram chatbot ‘@dytyna_ne_sama_bot’ (Leave no Child Alone), which provides opportunities for families and organizations to submit an application to children’s services to provide temporary care for children in need. Over 15,000 Ukrainian families and more than 500 organizations from abroad have already submitted their applications for screening and review through the chatbot.

"Even before the war, nearly 17,000 children in Ukraine were up for adoption. Orphans and children deprived of parental care need to grow up in a home and family environment instead of upbringing in institutional care facilities. With each bombing, the number of these children is increasing. We are planning to improve the adoption process and will digitize some of its components, which will be launched immediately after the war. Currently a large number of families are able and willing to help these children - they need additional information and latest updates on the process," - said Dariya Herasymchuk, Advisor to the President of Ukraine on the Rights of the child and child rehabilitation.

The Ministry of Social Policy will launch a new webpage with specific guidance on the protection of child rights during wartime. UNICEF is providing technical support for the content development and management of the page.

“Every child in Ukraine needs assistance, as this horrific war continues, but children without parental care are particularly at risk of exploitation and abuse,” said UNICEF Ukraine Representative, Murat Sahin. “This campaign unites all our efforts to best protect children across the country,” Sahin added.

The three-month campaign integrates digital content and outdoor advertising, as well as national and international media engagement. The campaign also features prominent Ukrainians and opinion leaders.

