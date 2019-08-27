27 Aug 2019

Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 26 August 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • The Mission saw that the former forward positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and of the armed formations inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area continued to be dismantled.
  • It observed ceasefire violations inside the Zolote disengagement area.
  • The SMM spotted a weapon in violation of withdrawal lines near residential houses in government-controlled Chabanivka.
  • The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of essential civilian infrastructure.
  • Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including at checkpoints in non-government-controlled Bezimenne and Zaichenko.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations, including, however, more explosions (32), compared with the previous 24 hours (23 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at southerly directions of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol), southerly and easterly directions of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol) and southerly directions of Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations compared with the previous 24 hours. All ceasefire violations were recorded at south-easterly directions of Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) (see below).

