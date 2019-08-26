Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 25 August 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 23 and 24 August, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

Between the evenings of 24 and 25 August, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

The SMM saw that the former forward positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and of the armed formations inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area continued to be dismantled.

The Mission spotted a weapon in violation of the withdrawal line in government-controlled Avdiivka.

The SMM continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.

The Mission monitored public gatherings on the occasion of National Flag Day and Ukrainian Independence Day in various cities.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including at a checkpoint in non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 23 and 24 August, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (12), compared with the previous reporting period (46 explosions). More than half of the ceasefire violations were recorded in areas between Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol) and Verkhnoshyrokivske (formerly Oktiabr, non-government-controlled, 29km north-east of Mariupol).

Between the evenings of 24 and 25 August, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (23), compared with the previous 24 hours. More than half of the ceasefire violations were again recorded in areas between Pyshchevyk and Verkhnoshyrokivske and at easterly directions of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 23 and 24 August, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations with a similar number of explosions (12), compared with the previous reporting period (15 explosions). Almost all ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south-east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).

Between the evenings of 24 and 25 August, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (one), compared with the previous 24 hours.