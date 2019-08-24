Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 23 August 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission saw damage to a farm near Novoluhanske.

On 23 August, it saw members of the armed formations taking down a wall at their former forward position and personnel from the State Emergency Services of Ukraine cutting trees and branches inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near Zolote-5/Mykhailivka.

The SMM spotted weapons in violation of withdrawal lines near government-controlled Raihorodka and non-government-controlled Ternove.

It saw new anti-tank mines south of the bridge in Shchastia.

An SMM long-range UAV spotted a cargo train heading south-west as well as a cargo train probably loaded with coal in Kumshatske.

The long-range UAV spotted vehicles and people in a field west of the border with the Russian Federation in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region.

The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including repairs to a phenol sludge reservoir near Zalizne.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including in non-government-controlled areas at a checkpoint near Verkhnoshyrokivske, in Sosnivske and Naberezhne, and at a border crossing point near Izvaryne.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including, however, fewer explosions (46), compared with the previous reporting period (69 explosions). The majority of the ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south and south-east of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol) and north-west of Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations, however, no explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (15 explosions). All ceasefire violations were recorded at westerly directions of Zolote-5/Mykhailivka (non-government-controlled, 58km west of Luhansk) and in areas north-east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).