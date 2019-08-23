23 Aug 2019

Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 22 August 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk and fewer in Luhansk region.
  • The Mission continued to monitor the situation in the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area.
  • The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines near non-government-controlled Bile.
  • The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including repairs to a phenol sludge reservoir near Zalizne.
  • Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including at a checkpoint in non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (69), compared with the previous reporting period (50 explosions). The majority of the ceasefire violations were recorded in areas east and south-east of Avdiivka (government-controlled, 17km north of Donetsk) and at south-easterly directions of Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (15), compared with the previous reporting period (26). All ceasefire violations, were explosions and were recorded in areas south-east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).

