Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 21 August 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued to monitor the situation in the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area.

The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including repairs to a phenol sludge reservoir.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including at checkpoints in non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske and Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi district.

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (50), compared with the previous reporting period (about 100 explosions). More than half of the ceasefire violations, including almost all explosions, were recorded at southerly directions of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations with a similar number of explosions (26), compared with the previous reporting period (about 30). Almost all ceasefire violations were recorded in areas north-east and south-east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).