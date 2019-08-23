23 Aug 2019

Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 21 August 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 21 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (352.21 KB)

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
  • The Mission continued to monitor the situation in the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area.
  • The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including repairs to a phenol sludge reservoir.
  • Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including at checkpoints in non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske and Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi district.

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (50), compared with the previous reporting period (about 100 explosions). More than half of the ceasefire violations, including almost all explosions, were recorded at southerly directions of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations with a similar number of explosions (26), compared with the previous reporting period (about 30). Almost all ceasefire violations were recorded in areas north-east and south-east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.