21 Aug 2019

Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 19 August 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 19 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (123.91 KB)

Summary

  • Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations both in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • A man was injured due to gunfire in Zaitseve.
  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles near Pervomaisk and Smile.
  • The SMM continued to monitor the situation inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area.
  • The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines near government-controlled Yasnobrodivka and non-government-controlled Ternove.
  • The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including repairs to a phenol sludge reservoir.
  • Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including at a checkpoint near non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 130), compared with the previous 24 hours (about 60 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south-south-east and south of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol) and at easterly directions of Avdiivka (government-controlled, 17km north of Donetsk), where the majority of explosions was recorded.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including one explosion, compared with the previous 24 hours (no explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas north-north-west of Pervomaisk (non-government-controlled, 58km west of Luhansk) and in areas north-north-west of Smile (non-government-controlled, 31km north-west of Luhansk). On both occasions, the ceasefire violations were assessed as aimed at the SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.