Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 19 August 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations both in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

A man was injured due to gunfire in Zaitseve.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles near Pervomaisk and Smile.

The SMM continued to monitor the situation inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area.

The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines near government-controlled Yasnobrodivka and non-government-controlled Ternove.

The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including repairs to a phenol sludge reservoir.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including at a checkpoint near non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 130), compared with the previous 24 hours (about 60 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south-south-east and south of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol) and at easterly directions of Avdiivka (government-controlled, 17km north of Donetsk), where the majority of explosions was recorded.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including one explosion, compared with the previous 24 hours (no explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas north-north-west of Pervomaisk (non-government-controlled, 58km west of Luhansk) and in areas north-north-west of Smile (non-government-controlled, 31km north-west of Luhansk). On both occasions, the ceasefire violations were assessed as aimed at the SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).