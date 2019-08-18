Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 16 August 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

The SMM continued observing demining activities inside the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska.

The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including repairs to gas pipelines, power lines, and the drilling of the water wells.

Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at a checkpoint near non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, however, more explosions (52), compared with the previous reporting period (about 40 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south-south-east and south of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol) and in areas south of Kruta Balka (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk). The ceasefire violations registered at the latter area were assessed as part of a live-fire exercise inside the security zone, in violation of the decision of the Trilateral Contact Group of 3 March 2016 that prohibits the conduct of live-fire training in the security zone.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (35), compared with the previous reporting period (nine explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south-east and south of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).

Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area

In the evening of 15 August, while on the eastern edge of Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), the SMM heard two shots of small-arms fire, assessed as outside the disengagement area, but within its 5km periphery.On 16 August, inside the disengagement area, the SMM saw up to seven deminers of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine conducting demining activities on the eastern side of the road north of the broken section of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge (15km north-east of Luhansk).

The SMM saw up to 16 deminers from non-government-controlled areas, cutting trees and clearing vegetation on the eastern side of the road south of the broken section of the bridge, with some carrying metal detectors and prodding sticks. Inside the disengagement area, the Mission saw a member of the armed formations wearing armbands with “JCCC” written on them.

In the morning of 16 August, at the entry-exit checkpoint (EECP) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the SMM observed about 700 people queuing to enter government-controlled areas and about 400 people queuing to exit government-controlled areas. The Mission saw that the EECP closed at 17:30 leaving about 60 people in the queue to exit. A representative of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGSU) informed the pedestrians that according to the SBGSU website, the EECP closes at 17:30. At 18:15, the SMM saw that the people had left the vicinity of the EECP. At the checkpoint of the armed formations south of the bridge, the SMM saw a steady flow of people traveling in both directions throughout the day.

Other disengagement areas

On 15 August, an SMM mid-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) again spotted at least 30 anti-tank mines laid in three rows in a field inside the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk), about 90m south of its northern edge and about 70m east of road T-1316, assessed as belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. During the same day, inside the disengagement area near Zolote, the SMM saw two soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in two trenches. On 16 August, positioned at the northern edge of the disengagement area, the SMM heard two undetermined explosions at an assessed range of 2-3km south-south-east, assessed as inside the disengagement area.

Positioned close to the disengagement area near Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), the SMM observed a calm situation.

Withdrawal of weapons

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines

Government-controlled areas

16 August

The SMM saw two towed howitzers (2A36 Giatsint-B, 152mm) and three anti-tank guns (MT-12 Rapira, 100mm) near Lysychansk (75km north of Luhansk).

Weapons that the SMM could not verify as withdrawn

At heavy weapons holding areas in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region

16 August

The SMM noted that 21 tanks (16 T-72 and five T-64), 23 self-propelled howitzers (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm), six towed howitzers (D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm), 12 mortars (M120-15 Molot, 120mm), 21 mortars (2B11 Sani, 120mm), a mortar (BM-37, 82mm) and three anti-tank guns (MT-12) remained missing.

At heavy weapons holding areas in government-controlled areas of Luhansk region

16 August

The SMM noted that 13 self-propelled howitzers (2S1) were present and 50 towed howitzers (2A36) and 15 self-propelled howitzers (2S1) remained missing.

Weapons permanent storage sites

At permanent storage sites in government-controlled areas of Luhansk region

16 August

The SMM noted that 51 tanks (T-64) and six mortars (M120-15) remained missing.

Indications of military and military-type presence in the security zone

Government-controlled areas

16 August

The SMM saw:

an armoured personnel carrier (APC) (BTR-60) in Stanytsia Luhanska; and

an APC (BTR-70) near Toretsk (formerly Dzerzhynsk, 43km north of Donetsk);

The SMM saw a non-SMM UAV landing 300m south-west of the SMM’s position on the eastern edge of Popasna.

Non-government-controlled areas

15 August

An SMM long-range UAV spotted five armoured combat vehicles near Kruhlyk (65km south-west of Luhansk).

An SMM mini-UAV spotted three infantry fighting vehicles (BMP-1) under camouflage netting near Lobacheve (13km east of Luhansk).

16 August

The SMM saw an (APC) (MT-LB) on the northern outskirts of Kadiivka (formerly Stakhanov, 50km west of Luhansk).

Demining activities on the road between Popasna and Molodizhne and unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Khreshchatytske

The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate demining activities on the road between the checkpoint of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the eastern edge of Popasna and a checkpoint of the armed formations south-west of Molodizhne (non-government-controlled, 63km north-west of Luhansk). For about two hours, five deminers from non-government-controlled areas conducted demining activities. At two different locations near the said road, the SMM heard two explosions, assessed as controlled detonation of explosive devices.

In Khreshchatytske (formerly Krasnoarmiiske, non-government-controlled, 33km north-east of Mariupol), the SMM saw two pieces of UXO in the ground near the Pervomaiska Street where on 16 July the SMM observed damage from artillery rounds to residential buildings (for previous observations, see SMM Daily 16 July 2019).

SMM facilitation of repairs and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure

The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to gas pipelines and to power lines near Holmivskyi (non-government-controlled, 49km north-east of Donetsk), the drilling of wells near Raivka (non-government-controlled, 16km north-west of Luhansk) and to the phenol sludge reservoir near Zalizne (formerly Artemove, government-controlled, 42km north-east of Donetsk).

The SMM also continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station (15km north of Donetsk) and to monitor the security situation in the area of the pumping station near Vasylivka (non-government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk).

The SMM continued monitoring in Odessa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.