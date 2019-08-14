Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 13 August 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

Residential houses were damaged by mortar fire in Verkhnoshyrokivske.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) near government-controlled Hnutove and Talakivka and non-government-controlled Obozne; near Obozne, the SMM mini-UAV was lost.

The SMM observed that demining works continued inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area; it saw, for the first time, a golf cart transporting people from the entry-exit checkpoint near Stanytsia Luhanska to the broken section of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge. It also recorded ceasefire violations inside the Zolote disengagement area.

The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line, including multiple launch rocket systems near non-government-controlled Sadovyi .

. The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs of and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including at checkpoints near non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske, Ukrainske and Kreminets. SMM UAVs were subjected to signal interference.*

Ceasefire violations[1]

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (87), compared with the previous reporting period (65 explosions). More than half of the ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south and south-south-east of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol) and at southerly and westerly directions of Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, however two explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (no explosions). Almost all ceasefire violations were recorded at southerly and easterly directions of Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) (see below).

Five residential houses were damaged by mortar fire in Verkhnoshyrokivske

On 12 August, an SMM mini-UAV spotted three fresh craters on Zoriana Street on the northern edge of Verkhnoshyrokivske **(formerly Oktiabr, non-government-controlled, 29km north-east of Mariupol), assessed as fresh and caused by mortar rounds (calibre undetermined), and at least 18 craters in a field about 100m north-west of the aforementioned craters, assessed as fresh and caused by 120mm mortar rounds, all about 30m north of residential houses. It also observed two residential houses, about 100 and 200m south-east and south-west of the aforementioned craters, respectively, each with a hole (about 1m in diameter) in the east-facing side of their roofs and other damage, including missing roof panels from the first house and six shattered windows, as well as pieces of window frames, lying on the ground around the second house. The SMM mini-UAV observed two probable underground bunkers and five trenches connecting mortar pits about 20m south of the aforementioned craters, assessed as belonging to the armed formations. It also observed ammunition crates between two nearby houses.**

On 13 August, in Verkhnoshyrokivske, led by members of the armed formations, the SMM followed up on reports regarding damages to single-storey residential houses (see above).

At 4 Zoriana Street, the SMM observed a hole (2m in diameter) in the roof of an inhabited residential house and a corresponding hole in the ceiling of a room, as well as the tailfin of a mortar round stuck in the south-facing wall of the same room. The SMM assessed the damage to be fresh and the tailfin to belong to an undetonated 82mm mortar round fired from a north-westerly direction. At the same address, residents (two women in their forties and sixties, and a man in his twenties) told the SMM that they, as well as another man in his twenties, were inside the house when it was hit, but that nobody had suffered any injuries. About 50m north of the house, the Mission also observed a hole (3m in diameter) and broken tiles on the roof of a storage shed, assessed as fresh and caused by an 82mm mortar round from a north-westerly direction.

At 10 Zoriana Street, about 100m east of the aforementioned house, the SMM observed two craters, one in a yard, about 20m south of an inhabited residential house and the other in the asphalt road, about 30m south of the house. The SMM assessed the two craters to be fresh and caused by 120mm mortar rounds from a north-westerly direction.

At 11 Zoriana Street, about 30m north of the house at 10 Zoriana Street, the Mission saw that almost all roof tiles of an inhabited residential house were missing, and that a south-facing window was shattered. It also observed that the tiles and beams of the roof of a summer kitchen, 10m east of the residential house, were missing. The SMM assessed the damage to be fresh and caused by impacts of 120mm mortar rounds from a north-westerly direction. The SMM also saw four craters (1.5m in diameter), one about 2m south-east and three in a field about 30m north-east of the house. The SMM assessed the craters as fresh and likely caused by 120mm mortar rounds from a north-westerly direction. The owner of the house (a woman in her sixties) told the SMM that a mortar round had hit her house in the morning of 12 August while she and her grandson had been in the shelter of a neighbour’s house.

The SMM observed five craters in the asphalt road, as well as in soft ground, about 70m south-east of the aforementioned residential house, with the closest being 10m south of a residential house. It assessed them all as fresh and caused by 120m mortar rounds from a north-westerly direction. Nearby, it observed four electricity lines hanging off an electricity pole, assessed as having been caused by shrapnel from the aforementioned mortar rounds.

At 13 Zoriana Street, about 200m south-east of the aforementioned residential house, the Mission observed that the tiles and beams of a roof of an inhabited residential house were missing, that all its nine windows were shattered and that there were cracks in the north-, south-, and west-facing walls of the house. The SMM also observed household items scattered around the house, assessed as caused by a blast. It assessed the damage as fresh and caused by a direct hit of a mortar round from a north-westerly direction. The owner of the house (a woman in her seventies) told the Mission that she lives alone and had been at home in her yard when it had been hit in the morning of 12 August.

At 17 Zoriana Street, about 70m north-west of the aforementioned house, the SMM observed a crater in soft ground about 10m south of an inhabited residential house, assessed as fresh and caused by a 120mm mortar round from a north-westerly direction. Also, the Mission observed multiple shrapnel holes to the gate and fence located 4m south-east of the house. The owners of the house (a man in his fifties and a woman in her twenties) told the SMM that their house had been impacted in the morning of 12 August, when the woman had been in the yard.

The SMM observed that several houses on Zoriana Street were occupied by members of the armed formations.

Small-arms fire assessed as directed at SMM mini-UAVs near Hnutove and Talakivka

Positioned about 2km north of Hnutove** **(government-controlled, 20km north-east of Mariupol), while conducting a mini-UAV flight, the SMM heard at least 12 bursts and uncountable shots of small-arms fire about 3.4km east, assessed as aimed at the UAV, which was flying about 3.4km east of its position (between positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and positions of the armed formations). The SMM safely landed the UAV and left the area.*

Positioned on the eastern edge of Talakivka (government-controlled, 17km north-east of Mariupol), while conducting a mini-UAV flight, the SMM heard seven bursts and uncountable shots of small-arms fire about 2km east, assessed as aimed at the UAV, which was flying about 2km east of its position. The SMM safely landed the UAV and left the area.*

SMM mini-UAV lost near Obozne after small-arms fire assessed as directed at UAV

While conducting a mini-UAV flight on the northern edge of Obozne (non-government-controlled, 18km north of Luhansk), the SMM heard three bursts of small-arms fire about 3km north, assessed as aimed at the UAV, which was flying about 3km north of its position. The SMM lost control of the UAV and was unable to recover it.*

Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area

On 12 August, at 18:43 and 18:47, the Mission heard two explosions, assessed as controlled detonations of explosive devices, south of the broken section of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge (15km north-east of Luhansk). These explosions occurred after the Ukrainian Armed Forces entry-exit checkpoint (EECP) outside the disengagement area and the checkpoint of the armed formations south of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge (inside the disengagement area) had been closed (at 18:00).

During the day on 13 August, inside the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska (16km north-east of Luhansk), the SMM observed ten deminers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine clearing vegetation and conducting demining activities east of the road, about 50-100m north of the northern wooden ramp of the broken section of the bridge.

The Mission also saw six deminers from non-government-controlled areas clearing vegetation and conducting demining activities on both sides of the broken section of the bridge. It observed that, between the Prince Ihor Monument, about 250m south-east of the south-eastern edge of the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, and the checkpoint of the armed formations south of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge, the soft shoulders on a 700m stretch of road had been cleared of vegetation and that about ten mine hazard signs had been placed on either side of the road. The SMM also observed, for the first time, six mine hazard signs along an unpaved road leading from the aforementioned monument to summer houses about 600m north-west of the monument, inside the disengagement area.

The SMM saw at least six members of the armed formations wearing armbands with “JCCC” written on them south of the bridge.[2]

The SMM saw that the shuttle bus continued operating between the Ukrainian Armed Forces EECP and the broken section of the bridge. It also observed a golf cart transporting eight people at a time from a location south of the EECP to the broken section of the bridge and back. A representative of an international organisation told the SMM that starting from 16 August the cart would be operated by a local organisation and transport people over the age of 75, mothers with children under the age of three, as well as people with disabilities.

Other disengagement areas[3]

On the evening and night of 12-13 August, the SMM camera in Zolote recorded five projectiles in flight at an assessed range of 1.5-4.5km south-east and south-south-east, assessed as inside the disengagement area. On the same evening, it also recorded two projectiles in flight at an assessed range of 2.5-4km east-south-east (unable to assess whether inside or outside the disengagement area) and two projectiles at an assessed range of 2-4km east, assessed as outside the disengagement area but within its 5km periphery.

Withdrawal of weapons

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines Government-controlled areas

12 August

An_ SMM _mini-_UAV spotted a mortar (2B11, Sani, 120mm) in Hnutove._

Non-government-controlled areas

12 August

An SMM long-range UAV **again spotted eight multiple launch rocket systems (BM-21, Grad, 122mm) near Sadovyi (57km south-west of Luhansk).**

An SMM mini_-UAV spotted __a tank (T-64) in a residential area on the eastern edge of Novohryhorivka (61km north-east of Donetsk)._

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside of designated storage sites

Government-controlled areas

12 August

The SMM saw a tank (T-72) in Kramatorsk (83km north of Donetsk).

13 August

An SMM mid-range UAV spotted a surface-to-air missile system (9K33 Osa) near Novopokrovske (29km north-west of Donetsk).

Non-government-controlled areas

11 August

Aerial imagery available to the SMM revealed the presence of 18 tanks and four surface-to-air missile systems (types undetermined) in a training area near Buhaivka (37km south-west of Luhansk) (in the same area, aerial imagery revealed also the presence of 63 armoured combat vehicles (ACV).[4]** (For previous observations, see SMM Daily Report 9 August 2019.)**

Other weapons observed[5]_Non-government-controlled areas_

11 August

Aerial imagery available to the SMM revealed the presence of 18 self-propelled howitzers or mortars and 29 towed howitzers or mortars in a training area near Buhaivka (see above).

Indications of military and military-type presence in the security zone[6]

Government-controlled areas

12 August

An SMM long-range UAV spotted an ACV (type undetermined) near Zolote-4/Rodina (59km west of Luhansk).

An SMM mini-UAV spotted an infantry fighting vehicle (BMP-1) in Sukha Balka (36km north of Donetsk).

13 August

_The SMM observed an armoured personnel carrier (MT-LB) in Popasna (_69km west of Luhansk).

Non-government-controlled areas

11 August

Aerial imagery available to the SMM revealed the presence of two ACVs (types undetermined) in Bezimenne (30km east of Mariupol).

12 August

An SMM long-range UAV spotted an ACV (type undetermined) near Kruhlyk (65km south-west of Luhansk).

Trench extensions near Vodiane

On 11 August aerial imagery available to the SMM revealed the presence of two trench extensions (30m and 100m in length, not seen in imagery from 30 July 2019), east and south-east of Vodiane (government-controlled, 19km north-east of Mariupol), assessed as belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

SMM facilitation of repairs and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure

The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs of water pipelines between Zolote-3/Stakhanovets (government-controlled, 61km west of Luhansk) and Popasna, of power lines servicing the Petrivske pumping station near Artema (government-controlled, 26km north of Luhansk) and of power lines in the area of Holubivske (non-government-controlled, 51km west of Luhansk) and Donetskyi (non-government-controlled, 49km west of Luhansk); as well as to enable the drilling of wells near Raivka (non-government-controlled, 16km north-west of Luhansk).

The SMM also facilitated and monitored the transfer of the body of a deceased Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel from non-government- to government-controlled areas in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station (15km north of Donetsk) and monitor the security situation around the pumping station near Vasylivka (non-government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk).

Security situation along the Black and Azov Sea costs

On 11 and 12 August, the SMM observed a calm situation along the Black and Azov Sea coasts between Prymorske (190km south-east of Kherson) and Ochakiv (79km west of Kherson).

The SMM continued monitoring in Odessa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.