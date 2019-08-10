Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 9 August 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM observed damage from gunfire at a functioning school in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka.

The SMM saw that demining works continued inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area.

The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of essential civilian infrastructure, including repairs to water pipelines and electric lines.

The SMM saw people in queue and others holding “LPR passports” in Alchevsk.

Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at non-government-controlled checkpoints near Verkhnoshyrokivske and Staromykhailivka.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (35), compared with the previous reporting period (14 explosions). More than half of the ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south-east and south-south-east of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol), in areas south-west of Kruta Balka (non-government-controlled, 16km north of Donetsk), including up to 1km north-east of the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk), and at south-westerly and westerly directions of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations (and no explosions), compared with the previous reporting period (no explosions). All ceasefire violations were recorded inside the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) (see below).

Damage from gunfire at a functioning school in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka

On 8 August , at 3 Myru Street, in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka (non-government-controlled, 58km west of Luhansk), the SMM again observed damage to the three-storey brick building of a functioning school. The Mission saw two holes in two west-facing windows – one located on the first floor, the other located on the top floor. It also saw scratches on the wallpaper and a hole in the concrete wall opposite of the first window as well as a hole in the concrete wall and a scratch on the wooden door frame opposite of the second window, all assessed as the ricochets of two bullets. The SMM assessed the damage as fresh and caused by small-arms rounds. The nearest positions of the armed formations are located around 700m north of the school; it is the twelfth time that the Mission has reported on damage at this school since the beginning of the year.