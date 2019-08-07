Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 6 August 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

The SMM saw deminers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and from non-government-controlled areas working inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area.

The SMM saw demining activities near Petrivske and accessed its camera site for the first time since 22 June 2018.

It saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas of Luhansk region and in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

Anti-tank mines were spotted near Talakivka, Pikuzy and Staromykhailivka, some for the first time.

The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs of water pipelines and power lines, as well as the operation of essential civilian infrastructure.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including at a non-government-controlled checkpoint near Zaichenko.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 60) compared with the previous reporting period (27 explosions). More than half of the ceasefire violations were recorded in areas north and south-east of Avdiivka (government-controlled, 17km north of Donetsk), including in areas 2-3km from the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS), and at southerly and south-easterly directions of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including no explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (one explosion).