07 Aug 2019

Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 6 August 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 06 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (145.92 KB)

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.
  • The SMM saw deminers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and from non-government-controlled areas working inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area.
  • The SMM saw demining activities near Petrivske and accessed its camera site for the first time since 22 June 2018.
  • It saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas of Luhansk region and in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.
  • Anti-tank mines were spotted near Talakivka, Pikuzy and Staromykhailivka, some for the first time.
  • The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs of water pipelines and power lines, as well as the operation of essential civilian infrastructure.
  • Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including at a non-government-controlled checkpoint near Zaichenko.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 60) compared with the previous reporting period (27 explosions). More than half of the ceasefire violations were recorded in areas north and south-east of Avdiivka (government-controlled, 17km north of Donetsk), including in areas 2-3km from the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS), and at southerly and south-easterly directions of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including no explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (one explosion).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.