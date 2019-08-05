Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 4 August 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 2 and 3 August, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

Between the evenings of 3 and 4 August, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations both in Donetsk and Luhansk regions compared with the previous 24 hours.

A woman died from the detonation of a mine in Zaitseve.

The SMM observed shrapnel damage, which reportedly occurred on 27 June, to a functioning school in non-government-controlled Donetsk city.

The SMM saw deminers from government- and non-government-controlled areas working inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area.

It heard ceasefire violations assessed as inside the Zolote disengagement area.

The Mission continued to monitor the situation at checkpoints along the contact line.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, includingin the Zolote disengagement area due to a spool wire, as well as in Sosnivske and at checkpoints near Novoazovsk, Verkhnoshyrokivske and Zaichenko, all in non-government-controlled areas.

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 2 and 3 August, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations, including, however, fewer explosions (19), compared with the previous reporting period (43 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas east-north-east of Maiorsk (government-controlled, 45km north-east of Donetsk).

Between the evenings of 3 and 4 August, the Mission recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations, including, however, fewer explosions (13), compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas east-north-east of Maiorsk and at southerly directions of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol).

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 2 and 3 August, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including, however, fewer explosions (two), compared with the previous reporting period (four explosions). Almost all ceasefire violations were recorded at southerly directions of Katerynivka (government-controlled, 64km west of Luhansk).

Between the evenings of 3 and 4 August, the Mission recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas north-east of Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) andeast-south-east of Luhansk city (non-government-controlled), assessed as part of a live-fire training exercise in the security zone in violation of the decision of the Trilateral Contact Group of 3 March 2016 that prohibits the conduct of live-fire training in the security zone.

A woman died from the detonation of a mine in Zaitseve on 25 July

The SMM followed up on reports of a woman (aged 61) who died as a result of a mine detonation in a non-government-controlled part of Zaitseve (50km north-east of Donetsk) on 25 July. At a morgue in Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk), medical staff told the SMM that the body of the woman was brought in on 25 July and that she had died after stepping on a mine. On 31 July, the daughter of the woman told the SMM that her parents had been living in Horlivka and were visiting their house at 2 Brusilova Street (close to the contact line) in Zaitseve in the morning of 25 July. She added that, according to her father, her parents were together in the garden, when the mother had stepped on a mine. The SMM could not visit the abovementioned address due to security considerations.

Sharpnel damage to school in the Trudivski area of Donetsk city, reportedly on 27 June

On 3 August, at 1 Kalynovskoho Street, the SMM saw five shattered windows in a north-north-west-facing wall and a hole in an north-north-east facing window (on the first and second floors) of a functioning three-storey school building in the Trudivski area of non-government-controlled Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi district. The SMM assessed the damage as caused by shrapnel. School staff told the SMM that shelling had reportedly occurred in the early morning hours of 27 June and that at the time there had been only one security guard at the school.

Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area

On 3 and 4 August, inside the disengagement area, the SMM saw a demining team of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine comprised of ten people and three vehicles (including an armoured vehicle), conducting demining activities in areas of about 125m on both sides of the road, from the northern edge of the broken section of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge (15km north-east of Luhansk) towards the northern edge of the disengagement area.

On 2 August, the SMM saw a pile of 50 mine hazard signs in the area of the checkpoint of the armed formations south of Stanytsia Luhanska bridge. In the early afternoon of 3 August, the SMM saw six deminers from non-government-controlled areas using prodding sticks and metal detectors in an area west of the southern wooden ramp on the broken section of the bridge with one member of the armed formations standing nearby.

In the late afternoon of 3 August, the SMM facilitated a meeting between one deminer from non-government-controlled areas and one SES deminer in the middle of the broken section of the bridge who discussed for approximately 15 minutes about demining activities.

On the same afternoon, the Mission saw nine deminers from non-government-controlled areas preparing a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance (UXO) about 20m west of the southern wooden ramp on the broken section of the bridge. Subsequently, from 18:45 to about 19:10 the SMM heard four explosions assessed as controlled detonations of UXO. On the morning of 4 August, the SMM saw four deminers from non-government-controlled areas with prodding sticks and metal detectors entering the dense vegetation on each side of the broken section of the bridge.

On 3 and 4 August, between the southern part of the broken section of the bridge and the parking area south-south-west of the checkpoint of the armed formations, the Mission continued to see members of the armed formations (wearing armbands with “JCCC” written on them).

The SMM saw that pedestrians continued crossing the bridge without interruption while demining activities were conducted inside the disengagement area. On 3 August, the SMM saw SES medical personnel assisting several elderly people and persons with disabilities at the northern edge of the broken section of the bridge.

On 3 August, the SMM also saw that the Ukrainian Armed Forces entry-exit checkpoint (EECP) outside the disengagement area and the checkpoint of the armed formations south of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge(inside the disengagement area) closed at 18:00 instead of 20:00. Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and members of the armed formations told the SMM that the closures were due to the demining activities (detonation of UXO). The Mission also observed that the shuttle bus continued operating between the EECP and the broken section of the bridge.

Other disengagement areas

On 3 August, positioned on the north-eastern edge of Katerynivka (government-controlled, 64km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard 28 shots of small-arms fire at an assessed range of 1-2km south and south-south-east,assessed as inside the disengagement area near Zolote, and an undetermined explosion, assessed as outside the disengagement area but within its 5km periphery.

On 4 August, the SMM noted that 12 anti-tank mines (TM-62) and camouflage netting (assessed as belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces) located at the edge of road T-1316 inside the disengagement area near Zolote, had been removed (for previous observations, see SMM Daily Report 17 July 2019). Thus, the SMM traveled about 900m south-east on the abovementioned road until about 350m north of the checkpoint of the armed formations on the southern edge of the disengagement area, where it again saw a spool wire stretched across the same road, rendering it impassable. Consequently, the SMM travelled northbound and saw that after its passage the anti-tank mines and camouflage netting were being placed in their previous location.

On 3 and 4 August, positioned close to the disengagement area near Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk) the Mission observed a calm situation.

Withdrawal of weapons

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines

Government-controlled areas

4 August

The SMM saw eight multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) (BM-21 Grad, 122mm) loaded on rail carriages at a train station in Rubizhne (84km north-west of Luhansk).

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside of designated storage sites

Government-controlled areas

3 August

The SMM saw four tanks (T-72) near Rubizhne.

4 August

The SMM saw at least eight tanks (T-80) and four surface to-air-missile systems (9K35 Strela-10)all loaded on rail carriages at a train station in Rubizhne (see above).

Weapons that the SMM could not verify as withdrawn

At a heavy weapons holding area in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region

3 August

The SMM noted that seven MLRS (BM-21) remained missing.

Indications of military and military-type presence in the security zone

Government-controlled areas

2 August

An SMM mid-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)spotted eight infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) (BMP-1) near Pidlisne (70km north-west of Luhansk).

3 August

The SMM saw:

anIFV (BTR-4) near Novobakhmutivka (28km north of Donetsk) (seen also on 4 August);

anIFV (BTR-4) near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk);

two IFVs (BMP-1) near Zolote-2/Karbonit (62km west of Luhansk); and

three IFVs (BMP-1) near Pylypchatyne (76km north-east of Donetsk).

4 August

The SMM saw:

two anti-aircraft guns (ZU-23, 23mm) near Popasna (69km west of Luhansk) and

two IFVs (BMP-1) near Zolote-2/Karbonit.

Removal of remnant of exploded rocket-propelled grenade in Verkhnoshyrokivske and presence of UXO near Lebedynske

On 2 August, on a road west of Verkhnoshyrokivske (formerly Oktiabr, non-government-controlled, 29km north-east of Mariupol), the SMM saw a member of the armed formations remove the remnant of an exploded rocket-propelled grenade (RPG-7) which was lying in the centre of the road (for previous observations, see SMM Daily Report 26 July 2019).

On 3 August, the SMM saw for the first time two unexploded projectiles (14.5mm), about 20m apart, on the eastern side of a local road about 40m from a former agricultural compound on the eastern edge of Lebedynske (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Mariupol): one in the soft shoulder of the road and the other embedded in soil next to it. About 20m west from the first projectile, the SMM also saw a 30mm projectile.

Situation at checkpoints along the contact line

On 4 August, at a checkpoint on highway H-15 in Kreminets (non-government-controlled, 16km south-west of Donetsk), the SMM saw 400 vehicles queueing to travel towards government-controlled areas and 400 cars in the opposite directions.

SMM facilitation of the operation of civilian infrastructure

On 3 and 4 August, the SMM continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station (15km north of Donetsk).

Border areas outside government control

On 4 August, while at a border crossing point near Novoazovsk (40km east of Mariupol) for about 30 minutes, the SMM saw nine cars (two with Ukrainian and two with Russian Federation licence plates, as well as five with “DPR” plates) entering Ukraine. The SMM also saw 23 cars (six with Ukrainian and ten with Russian Federation licence plates, as well as seven with “DPR” plates) and two covered cargo trucks (with “DPR” plates) exiting Ukraine.

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.