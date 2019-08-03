Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 2 August 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM saw deminers from government- and non-government-controlled areas working simultaneously inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area.

It observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs of essential civilian infrastructure, including repairs of power lines and a phenol sludge reservoir.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including at a heavy weapons holding area in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations; however, there were more explosions (43) compared with the previous reporting period (17 explosions). More than half of the ceasefire violations, including 17 explosions, were recorded in north-easterly and south-easterly directions of Kamianka (government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk). All ceasefire violations were recorded during the day time.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations (in total four explosions) compared with the previous reporting period (20 explosions). All the ceasefire violations were recorded at north-westerly directions of Kalynove-Borshchuvate (non-government-controlled, 61km west of Luhansk).

Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area

Inside the disengagement area, the SMM saw a demining team of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine, comprised of ten people and three vehicles (including an armoured vehicle), on the northern edge of the broken section of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge (15km north of Luhansk). It observed SES deminers carrying metal detectors and prodding sticks in field areas, from the northern edge of the broken section of the bridge up to about 125m north, about 30m on each side of the road leading to the northern edge of the disengagement area. The SMM saw deminers from non-government-controlled areas accompanied by three members of the armed formations (wearing armbands with “JCCC” written on them), prodding the ground with sticks and cutting shrubbery with hatchets in fields on the western side of the bridge from the northern edge of the broken section of the bridge, extending south to the river.

At the broken section of the bridge, the SMM saw three senior members of the armed formations.

During the same day, the SMM saw that pedestrians continued crossing the bridge without interruption while demining activities were conducted inside the disengagement area. The Mission also observed that the shuttle bus continued operating between the entry-exit checkpoint and the broken section of the bridge.

Other disengagement areas

Positioned at the western edge of Kalynove-Borshchuvate, the SMM heard four undetermined explosions at an assessed range of 2-3km north-west, assessed as outside the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk), but within its 5km periphery.

Positioned at the northern edge of Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), the SMM heard two explosions at an assessed range of 3-5km south-east, assessed as outside the disengagement area near Petrivske, but within its 5km periphery.