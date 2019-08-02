02 Aug 2019

Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 1 August 2019

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • The SMM observed demining activities by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area.
  • The SMM noted removal of anti-personnel and anti-vehicle mines near a road north of Petrivske; it observed that anti-tank mines on a road between Bohdanivka and Viktorivka remained in place.
  • The Mission observed multiple launch rocket systems in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.
  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs of essential civilian infrastructure, including repairs of power lines and water pipelines, and the drilling of water wells.
  • Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including at a non-government-controlled checkpoint near Verkhnoshyrokivske.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, however, fewer explosions (17) compared with the previous reporting period (43 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south-west and west of Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations, however, fewer explosions (20), compared with the previous reporting period (24 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations, including half of the explosions, were recorded at westerly directions of Kadiivka (formerly Stakhanov, non-government-controlled, 50km west of Luhansk).

Positioned in Lozivskyi (non-government-controlled, 32km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard about 90 shots and bursts of small-arms fire at an assessed range of 1-2km south-south west and west-south-west, assessed as part of a live-fire training exercise in the security zone in violation of the decision of the Trilateral Contact Group of 3 March 2016 that prohibits the conduct of live-fire training in the security zone.

