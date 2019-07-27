27 Jul 2019

Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 26 July 2019

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 26 Jul 2019
This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • A man was injured from a probable anti-tank mine while driving his tractor near Nikishyne.
  • The SMM saw damage from shelling to a residential house in Nova Marivka.
  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs and maintenance work to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure, including to power lines and water pipelines.
  • Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including in Nova Marivka and at checkpoints of the armed formations in Kreminets and near Verkhnoshyrokivske.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, however fewer explosions (five), compared with the previous reporting period (11 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at an assessed range of 0.3-1km south of the SMM camera at the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk) and in areas south of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol).

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (21), compared with the previous reporting period (no explosions). Over half of the ceasefire violations were recorded in areas east-south-east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).

