Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 25 July 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM saw damage from small-arms fire to a shop in Dokuchaievsk, reportedly on 18 July.

The Mission continued to monitor the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska and observed an assessment of the broken section of the bridge in preparation for future repairs.

It saw anti-tank mines and fresh craters inside of the disengagement area near Zolote.

The SMM saw for the first time unexploded ordnance in Nova Marivka and a remnant of a rocket-propelled grenade in Verkhnoshyrokivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure, including repairs to a water pipeline between Zolote-3/Stakhanovets and Popasna.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (11), compared with the previous reporting period (32 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations, including nine of the explosions, were recorded in areas east of Avdiivka (government-controlled, 17km north of Donetsk), north of Maiorsk (government-controlled, 45km north-east of Donetsk), and at westerly directions of Kruta Balka (non-government-controlled, 16km north of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations, and no explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (three explosions). Over half of the ceasefire violations were recorded in areas east of Buhaivka (non-government-controlled, 37km south-west of Luhansk) (assessed as live-fire exercises outside of the security zone) and east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).