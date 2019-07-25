Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 24 July 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued to monitor the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska.

Aerial imagery available to the SMM revealed the presence of fresh craters inside and near the Zolote disengagement area.

The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in government-controlled Vidrodzhennia and near Lysychansk.

The SMM facilitated and monitored a transfer of persons convicted before the conflict from non-government- to government-controlled areas in Luhansk region.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including at non-government-controlled checkpoints near Zaichenko and Verkhnoshyrokivske.

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including, however, a similar number of explosions (32), compared with the previous reporting period (35). The majority of the ceasefire violations, including almost half of the explosions, were recorded in areas north-west of Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk) and in areas north-north-east of Stepne (government-controlled, 29km south-west of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations, including three explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (one explosion).

Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area

On 24 July, the SMM saw a truck crane, a truck and five personnel of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine driving from the Ukrainian Armed Forces entry-exit checkpoint (EECP) into the disengagement area and stopping at the former forward position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces north of the broken section of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge (15km north of Luhansk) (all later left the disengagement area). Near the former forward position, the Mission saw three Ukrainian Armed Forces officers of the Joint Centre for Control and Co-ordination (JCCC). It also saw five members of the armed formations (wearing armbands with “JCCC” written on them) - two near the former forward position of the armed formations south of the broken section of the bridge and three near the checkpoint of the armed formations south of the bridge.

Other disengagement areas

On 22 July, aerial imagery available to the SMM revealed the presence of about 30 recent craters inside the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk): about five located about 1.2km north of its southern edge and 1.2km west of its eastern edge, about 15 located 800m north of its southern edge and 1.7km east of its western edge, and about ten located near its southern edge and about 2km west of its eastern edge. The imagery also revealed about 20 craters located outside of the disengagement area 100-500m west of its western edge. Outside the disengagement, the same imagery revealed the presence of five probable armoured combat vehicles (ACVs) near the checkpoint of the Ukrainian Armed Forces north of the disengagement area (all not seen in imagery from 7 July 2019). On 22 July, an SMM mid-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) (BMP variant) on the southern edge of Zolote-4/Rodina (59km west of Luhansk), about 50m north of the disengagement area.

On 24 July, positioned 500m north of Pervomaisk (non-government-controlled, 58km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard 17 bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire at an assessed range of 2-3km south-south-west, assessed as outside the Zolote disengagement area but within its 5km periphery.

On the same day, positioned close to the disengagement area near Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), the Mission observed a calm situation.

Withdrawal of weapons

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines

Government-controlled areas

23 July

An SMM mid-range UAV spotted a surface-to-air missile system (9K33 Osa) parked between houses in Vidrodzhennia (66km north-east of Donetsk).

24 July

The Mission saw two towed howitzers (2A36 Giatsint-B, 152mm) near Lysychansk (75km north-west of Luhansk).

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside designated storage sites

Non-government-controlled areas

19 July

Aerial imagery available to the SMM revealed the presence of 13 tanks (type undetermined) in a training area near Kruhlyk (31km south-west of Luhansk) (for previous observations in the area, see SMM Daily Report 20 July 2019).

Weapons that the SMM could not verify as withdrawn

At heavy weapons holding areas in government-controlled areas of Luhansk region

24 July

The SMM noted that:

13 self-propelled howitzers (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm) were present and

a towed howitzer (2A36) and three anti-tank guns (MT-12 Rapira, 100mm) were missing for the first time, and four towed howitzers (2A65 Msta-B, 152mm) and five self-propelled howitzers (2S1) were again missing.

Weapons permanent storage site

At a permanent storage site in a government-controlled area of Luhansk region

24 July

The SMM noted that 28 tanks (T-64) and six mortars (M120-15 Molot, 120mm) remained missing.

Indications of military, military-type and other presence in the security zone

Government-controlled areas

21 July

Aerial imagery available to the SMM revealed the presence of a new earthen bridge over a trench about 200m east of the Ukrainian Armed Forces EECP near Stanytsia Luhanska.

22 July

An SMM mid-range UAV spotted an IFV (BMP variant) on the southern edge of Zolote-4/Rodina (59km west of Luhansk) (see above).

Aerial imagery available the SMM revealed the presence of five probable ACVs near the checkpoint of the Ukrainian Armed Forces north of the Zolote disengagement area (see above).

23 July

An SMM mid-range UAV spotted an ACV and four IFVs (BMP-1) near Zalizne (formerly Artemove, 42km north-east of Donetsk) and a trench extension running from north to south for about 100m about 2km east of Zalizne (not seen in imagery from 31 May 2019).

An SMM long-range UAV spotted an ACV near Heivka (27km north-west of Luhansk).

24 July

The SMM saw:

five IFVs (BMP-2) near Slavne (26km south-west of Donetsk) and

an IFV (BTR-4) near Novobakhmutivka (28km north of Donetsk).

Non-government-controlled areas

21 July

Aerial imagery available to the SMM revealed a new 75m-long trench extension running from east to west, east of road P-22 about 1km south-east of the checkpoint of the armed formations south of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge (not seen in imagery from 7 July 2019).

23 July

An SMM long-range UAV spotted:

an ACV near Znamianka (36km north-west of Luhansk) and

eight ACVs (BMP-1) near Kruhlyk (65km south-west of Luhansk).

Fresh craters near Svobodne

On 21 July, aerial imagery available to the SMM revealed the presence of eight fresh craters in a training area near Svobodne (non-government-controlled, 73km south of Donetsk) (not seen in imagery from 7 July 2019).

Mines near Olenivka and demining activities near Novomykhailivka

About 2km south-west of the checkpoint of the armed formations on road H-20 near Olenivka (non-government-controlled, 23km south-west of Donetsk), the Mission again saw two anti-tank mines (TM-62M) in the median between road lanes. Next to the mines, it saw a mine hazard sign with “Danger, Mines” written in Russian and English.

The SMM saw four SES personnel with metal detectors conducting demining in fields east of road O-0531 about 4km north of Novomykhailivka (government-controlled, 28km south-west of Donetsk).

SMM facilitated and monitored a transfer of persons convicted before the conflict

The SMM monitored the security situation in both government- and non-government-controlled areas to support a transfer of persons convicted before the conflict from non-government- to government-controlled areas across the bridge near Shchastia (government-controlled, 20km north of Luhansk).

SMM facilitation of repairs to civilian infrastructure

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to the Petrivske pumping station near Artema (government-controlled, 26km north of Luhansk) and to electrical infrastructure near Spartak (non-government-controlled, 9km north of Donetsk), and to enable the drilling of wells near Raivka (non-government-controlled, 16km north-west of Luhansk).

The SMM also continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk) and monitor the security situation in the area of the pumping station near Vasylivka (non-government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk).

The Mission continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.