Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 21 July 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 19 and 20 July, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk and in Luhansk regions.

Between the evenings of 20 and 21 July, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region compared with the previous 24 hours.

Following the beginning of a recommitment to the ceasefire at 00:01 on 21 July, in connection with the agreement reached at the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk on 17 July, the SMM recorded 79 ceasefire violations, including six explosions.

A man died in a garden in Krasnohorivka due to gunfire. A woman died and several people, including a child, suffered shrapnel injuries in Pervomaisk.

The Mission observed fresh gunfire damage to a garden in Krasnohorivka, to residential houses in Chermalyk, and fresh damage due to shelling to houses in Pervomaisk.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM continued to monitor the operation of a shuttle bus service in government-controlled areas, north of the bridge.

The Mission observed ceasefire violations inside the Zolote disengagement area and an infantry fighting vehicle inside the Petrivske disengagement area.

The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in government- and non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM observed mines near Yasne and Slavne, some for the first time, as well as unexploded ordnance near Khrestivka.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station and to monitor the security situation near the pumping station near Vasylivka.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including at checkpoints near non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske, Zaichenko and Petrivske.* - In Kyiv, the SMM observed a commemoration event for a journalist killed three years ago.

The SMM observed a calm security situation in several regions of Ukraine during the Parliamentary Elections.

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 19 and 20 July, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 190), compared with the previous reporting period. The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at southerly directions of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol), southerly directions of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol) and at easterly and southerly directions of Hnutove (government-controlled, 20km north-east of Mariupol).

Between the evenings of 20 and 21 July, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (about 35), compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south-south-east and south of Pyshchevyk and south-east and south-south-east of Chermalyk.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 19 and 20 July, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including, however, fewer explosions (four), compared with the previous reporting period. The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas east, south and south-west of Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and in areas east-south-east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).

Between the evenings of 20 and 21 July, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 155), compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at easterly and southerly directions of Popasna and at easterly, southerly and south-south-westerly directions of Zolote.

Following the beginning of the recommitment to the ceasefire at 00:01 on 21 July, the SMM recorded in total 79 ceasefire violations (six explosions, 22 projectiles in flight and 51 shots of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire).