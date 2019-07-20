Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 19 July 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

The Mission learned about readiness to observe the recommitment to the ceasefire by the Ukrainian side of the JCCC and the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk starting from 00:01 on 21 July.

The SMM followed up on a woman who died of shrapnel injuries in Donetsk city.

The Mission saw fresh damage caused by gunfire to civilian properties in Donetsk city and in Marinka.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM continued to monitor demining activities and the operation of a shuttle bus service in government-controlled areas north of the bridge.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs to water pipelines near Horlivka and Maiorsk, as well as to power lines near Novokyivka.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including at a checkpoint near non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (73) compared with the previous reporting period (35 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at southerly directions of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol) and at north-easterly directions of Hnutove (government-controlled, 20km north-east of Mariupol).

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (14), compared with the previous reporting period (about 30 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations, including ten explosions were recorded in areas close to the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) (see also below).

On 20 July (outside the reporting period), the Ukrainian side of the Joint Centre for Control and Co-ordination (JCCC) informed the SMM in a letter, and the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk made public statements, about the readiness to observe the recommitment to the ceasefire starting at 00:01 on 21 July, in connection with the agreement reached at the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk on 17 July.