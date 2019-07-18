Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 17 July 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM followed up on reports of a man injured by a mine explosion in Pryvitne.

It saw damage to a residential house in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM continued to observe demining activities by the State Emergency Services of Ukraine and the operation of a shuttle bus service.

The Mission saw weapons in violations of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line in Luhansk region.

The Mission saw long queues at checkpoints of the armed formations along the contact line.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs of critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including at checkpoints in non-government-controlled areas of southern Donetsk region near Zaichenko and Novolaspa.

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (40), compared with the previous reporting period (about 110 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at southerly and south-south-easterly directions of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol) and in areas south-south-east of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol).

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (about 30), compared with the previous reporting period (about 250 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at east-south-easterly directions of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk), at easterly and east-north-easterly directions of Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and at easterly directions of Almazna (non-government-controlled, 55km west of Luhansk), the latter assessed as live-fire training exercises inside the security zone.