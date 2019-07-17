17 Jul 2019

Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 16 July 2019

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 16 Jul 2019
This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • A man from Chermalyk died from shrapnel injuries.
  • The SMM saw fresh damage caused by gunfire to civilian properties in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka and Marinka, and craters caused by shelling near residential houses in Khreshchatytske.
  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM continued to observe demining activities and the operation of a shuttle bus service.
  • The Mission saw anti-tank mines and a wire obstacle on the road inside the Zolote disengagement area.
  • It saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region; specifically, it saw mortars near Sentianivka and multiple launch rocket systems in a training area near Miusynsk.
  • The SMM saw for the first time unexploded ordnance near Molodizhne and in Sentianivka.
  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs of critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line, including to water pipelines near government-controlled Zolote-3/Stakhanovets and to a phenol sludge reservoir near government-controlled Novhorodske.
  • Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including at checkpoints in non-government-controlled areas of southern Donetsk region near Zaichenko and Novoazovsk.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 110), compared with the previous reporting period (about 60 explosions). About half of ceasefire violations were recorded at southerly directions of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol), west of Donetsk city centre (non-government-controlled), and easterly directions of Hnutove (government-controlled, 20km north-east of Mariupol).

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 250), compared with the previous reporting period (about 205 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations, including the majority of explosions, were recorded at easterly directions of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).

