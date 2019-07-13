Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 12 July 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

The SMM followed up on reports of a woman killed in Holmivskyi due to shrapnel injuries and a woman injured by shrapnel when her house was damaged by gunfire in Olenivka; it observed damage from shelling and gunfire to houses in Horlivka, Chermalyk and Tavrycheske, to a power substation in Irmino and to the House of Culture and a functioning school in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka. The Mission saw fresh craters and damage from shelling to residential buildings inside the Zolote disengagement area.

Small-arms fire was directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Metalist. The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.

The Mission saw fresh craters near Zolote, Vodiane, Irmino and Molodizhne. The Mission spotted trucks near Stepne along the border with the Russian Federation. The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs and the operations of critical civilian infrastructure.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including in non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske and at a heavy weapons holding area in a government-controlled area of Donetsk region.*.

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including, however, fewer explosions (about 215), compared with the previous reporting period (about 450 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations, including the majority of explosions, were recorded in southerly directions of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk) and southerly and south-easterly directions of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol) and of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol).

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (15), compared with the previous reporting period (about 250 explosions). Over half of ceasefire violations, including the majority of explosions, were recorded in areas south-south-east and north of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhans