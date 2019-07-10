Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 9 July 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM saw fresh damage to houses due to shelling in Khreshchatytske.

The SMM saw fresh craters and recorded ceasefire violations inside the Zolote disengagement area.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs and the operations of critical civilian infrastructure.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including in non-government-controlled Veselohorivka. *

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (about 170), compared with the previous reporting period (about 190 explosions). The majority of the ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south-west and north-west of Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk), south-south-west of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk), and at south-easterly directions of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol).

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (about 60), compared with the previous reporting period (about 165 explosions). All ceasefire violations were recorded inside the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) or within 5km of its periphery.

Damage to residential houses due to shelling in Khreshchatytske

On 8 July, in Khreshchatytske (formerly Krasnoarmiiske, non-government-controlled, 33km north-east of Mariupol), the SMM followed up on reports of damage to houses due to shelling on the night of 7-8 July. At 9 Oktiabrska Street, the SMM saw three shattered north-facing windows and one broken west-facing window with its frame dislodged at an inhabited house. The SMM assessed the damage as fresh and caused by shelling but was unable to assess the direction of fire. The owner of the house (woman, 80-90 years old) told the SMM that she had been at home when shelling occurred in the morning of 8 July.

About 75m east, at 2 Kosmodemianskoi Street, the SMM saw a fresh crater in a garden, assessed as caused by a 122mm artillery round fired from a westerly direction. About 2m from the crater, it saw burn marks on the façade of a house and shrapnel scars on its south-south-west facing wall, assessed as caused by the same explosion. The owner of the house (40-50 years old) said that she was at home when shelling occurred on the night of 7-8 July. The SMM had previously observed damage at this address (see SMM Daily Report 3 July 2019).

About 40m south-east, at 7 Oktiabrska Street, the SMM saw displaced corrugated asbestos panels on the north-west-facing part of the roof of an inhabited house and two shattered north-facing windows. Inside, the Mission saw a fresh hole, with a fresh crack and dislodged wall layer around it, in the inner west-facing wall of a bedroom. The SMM assessed the damage as caused by shelling but was unable to assess the direction of fire.

On the same day, the SMM saw about 60 residents (mixed ages and genders) gathered in the centre of Khreshchatytske who expressed their anger and frustration with what they said was the recurrent shelling of their settlement.