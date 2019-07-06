06 Jul 2019

Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 5 July 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 05 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (142.22 KB)

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
  • The SMM saw fresh gunfire damage to two houses in Yasynuvata.
  • Small-arms fire is assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near Marinka; a mini-UAV was lost near Verkhnoshyrokivske after experiencing signal interference.
  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM observed workers removing vegetationalong the road north of the bridge.
  • The Mission recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Zolote Small arms fire in close vicinity of SMM patrol members near the Zolote disengagement area.
  • The Mission concluded the search for the long-range UAV without recovering it.
  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs and the operations of critical civilian infrastructure.
  • Seven children injured due to unexploded ordnance in Dnipropetrovsk region.
  • Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including in government-controlled Marinka and in non-government-controlled Novoazovsk, Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, Verkhnoshyrokivske and Yasne.

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (about 60), compared with the previous reporting period (about 450 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at south-easterly directions of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol), at southerly directions of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol) and at southerly directions of the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (165), compared with the previous reporting period (115 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations, including about 160 explosions, were recorded in areas south-east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.