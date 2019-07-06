Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 5 July 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

The SMM saw fresh gunfire damage to two houses in Yasynuvata.

Small-arms fire is assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near Marinka; a mini-UAV was lost near Verkhnoshyrokivske after experiencing signal interference.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM observed workers removing vegetationalong the road north of the bridge.

The Mission recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Zolote Small arms fire in close vicinity of SMM patrol members near the Zolote disengagement area.

The Mission concluded the search for the long-range UAV without recovering it.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs and the operations of critical civilian infrastructure.

Seven children injured due to unexploded ordnance in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including in government-controlled Marinka and in non-government-controlled Novoazovsk, Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, Verkhnoshyrokivske and Yasne.

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (about 60), compared with the previous reporting period (about 450 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at south-easterly directions of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol), at southerly directions of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol) and at southerly directions of the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (165), compared with the previous reporting period (115 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations, including about 160 explosions, were recorded in areas south-east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).