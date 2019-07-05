Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 4 July 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Gunfire occurred in close vicinity of SMM patrol members at the Zolote disengagement area.

The SMM saw fresh damage due to shelling in Patriotychne, Azov, Marinka and craters in Pikuzy. - It also observed fresh craters near Sakhanka and in Novoluhanske, as well as damaged and destroyed buildings and ongoing fires in and near Pikuzy and Vodiane.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw that concrete blocks near the former forward position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were no longer present; it also observed workers cutting trees and grass along the road north of the bridge.

The Mission recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs and the operations of critical civilian infrastructure.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including in non-government-controlled Hryhorivka and Horlivka.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 450), compared with the previous reporting period (384 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at westerly and northerly directions of Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk), at south-easterly directions of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol) and at southerly and northerly directions of Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (115), compared with the previous reporting period (eight explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas inside and around the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) (see below).