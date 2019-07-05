05 Jul 2019

Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 4 July 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 04 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (93.22 KB)

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • Gunfire occurred in close vicinity of SMM patrol members at the Zolote disengagement area.
  • The SMM saw fresh damage due to shelling in Patriotychne, Azov, Marinka and craters in Pikuzy. - It also observed fresh craters near Sakhanka and in Novoluhanske, as well as damaged and destroyed buildings and ongoing fires in and near Pikuzy and Vodiane.
  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw that concrete blocks near the former forward position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were no longer present; it also observed workers cutting trees and grass along the road north of the bridge.
  • The Mission recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Zolote.
  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs and the operations of critical civilian infrastructure.
  • Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued, including in non-government-controlled Hryhorivka and Horlivka.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 450), compared with the previous reporting period (384 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at westerly and northerly directions of Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk), at south-easterly directions of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol) and at southerly and northerly directions of Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (115), compared with the previous reporting period (eight explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas inside and around the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) (see below).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.