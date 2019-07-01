Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 30 June 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

The SMM continued to monitor activities related to the disengagement process at Stanytsia Luhanska. Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission saw that the most forward position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces remained empty; it saw two men in military-type clothing present at the most forward position of the armed formations. The SMM also continued to observe representatives of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine conducting demining activities, as well as members of the armed formations dismantling parts of facilities next to their checkpoint.

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 28 and 29 June, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Between the evenings of 29 and 30 June, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

The SMM followed up on reports of a man injured due to shelling in the Trudivski area of Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi district and observed fresh craters there.

The SMM saw damage caused by small-arms fire to a residential building in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka.

The SMM recorded ceasefire violations inside the Zolote disengagement area.

Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flying over the Zolote disengagement area.

The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a government-controlled area of Luhansk region.

Restrictions to the SMM’s access continued in the disengagement areas. Its freedom of movement was also denied near non-government-controlled Veselohorivka and Oleksandrivske.*

Disengagement in the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area

The SMM continued to monitor activities related to the disengagement process at Stanytsia Luhanska. On 29 and 30 June, the SMM saw inside the forward position of the armed formations south of the wooden ramps at the broken section of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge (15km north-east of Luhansk) (which was still present) two men in military-type clothing, who were wearing blue armbands with “JCCC” written on them in both Russian and English languages, and no presence of military-type hardware.[1]

On 29 June, inside the disengagement area, the SMM saw that some sheds and a few concrete blocks next to the checkpoint of the armed formations south of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge were being removed from the area with two vehicles (one truck with a crane and another truck with a trailer). At the checkpoint, the SMM noted throughout the day a constant flow of people travelling in both directions through the processing booths, where it saw personnel in civilian clothing checking the documents of those crossing. In the same area, the SMM also saw approximately ten men in military-style clothing, who were wearing the same aforementioned blue armbands. On 30 June, the SMM noted that the situation remained unchanged.

On 29 June, positioned next to the Prince Ihor Monument about 250m south-east of the southern edge of the disengagement area, the SMM saw, near the three previously observed processing booths in the parking lot about 50m south of the monument, another crane carrying three additional booths to the same area (see SMM Daily Report 29 June 2019). The SMM continued monitoring the installation works of the new containers until about 16:00. On 30 June, the SMM noted that installation works did not continue.

On both 29 and 30 June, the SMM continued to observe that the former most forward position, as well as the queuing shelter of Ukrainian Armed Forces, about 700m north of the wooden ramp (see SMM Daily Report 29 June 2019 and SMM Spot Report 30 June 2019), remained empty of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel or hardware.

On 29 June, inside the disengagement area, the SMM saw a demining team of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine, comprised of nine people and three vehicles (one ambulance and two trucks), conducting demining activities up to 5m next to both sides of the road. The SMM also saw SES members of the team collecting pieces of unexploded ordnance (UXO) and remnants of ammunition, including a tailfin of a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, about 20m east of the road and placing them by the side of the road. Two representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the Joint Centre for Control and Co-ordination (JCCC) told the SMM that on 29 June, demining activities aimed at clearing the section of the road leading from the northern edge of the disengagement area to the former forward position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. On 30 June, the SMM noted that no demining activities took place inside the disengagement area; on 29 and 30 June, the SMM noted no continuation of the dismantling works at the abovementioned most forward position.

On 30 June, in addition to its enhanced presence inside the disengagement area, the SMM was able to monitor the situation with two of its vehicles, which drove on the road from the northern edge of the area until the edge of the northern wooden ramp.

On 29 June, the SMM received a note verbale from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine notifying that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had completed disengagement in the agreed disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska. On 30 June, the SMM received a letter from the armed formations in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region notifying that they had completed disengagement in the agreed disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska (see SMM Spot Report 30 June 2019).

Ceasefire violations [2]

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 28 and 29 June, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including, however, fewer explosions (about 430), compared with the previous reporting period (about 460 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations, including the majority of explosions, were recorded at southerly directions of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk), at westerly directions of Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk) and at northerly and north-westerly directions of non-government-controlled Donetsk city.

Between the evenings of 29 and 30 June, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (about 140), compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at southerly and westerly directions of Svitlodarsk and at southerly directions of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol).

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 28 and 29 June, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including five explosions compared with the previous reporting period (no explosions).

Between the evenings of 29 and 30 June, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations (one explosion inside the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk)), compared with the previous 24 hours.

A man injured and fresh craters in Trudivski area of Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi district

On 29 June, at 65 Kosarieva Street, in a residential part of the Trudivski area of non-government-controlled Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi district, the SMM saw a fresh crater (about 1m in diameter) in the ground about 20m east of a six-storey apartment building. The SMM also saw 13 shattered east-facing window panes of the aforementioned building. About 200m east, at 84 Kosarieva Street, the SMM saw a fresh crater (1m in diameter) about 5m west of a two-storey house, as well as shrapnel damage to the west-facing façade and west-facing part of the roof of the house; 12 windows had been covered with wooden panels. The SMM assessed both craters as caused by (82mm) mortar rounds, but could not assess the direction of fire.

On 30 June, at a hospital in Donetsk city, the SMM saw a man (aged 39) with several injuries to his face, right shoulder and abdomen. Medical staff told the SMM that the man had been admitted to the hospital on the morning of 28 June with injuries caused by glass fragments in his face and body. The man told the SMM that he was a resident at 84 Kosarieva Street in Donetsk city (see above). He added that at about 04:15 on 28 June, he had heard three loud explosions, followed by a fourth one which had exploded very close to his house. The man also told the SMM that immediately following the last explosion, one of the windows had been shattered due to the blast wave, and glass shards and fragments had injured him.

Residential building hit by small-arms fire in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka

On 30 June, the SMM saw a hole (approximately 4cm in diameter) in the outer pane of a west-facing window on the ground floor of a four-storey house at 7 Voikova Street in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka (non-government-controlled, 58km west of Luhansk). It also saw a (7.62mm) bullet stuck between the outer and inner panes of the same window. The SMM assessed the damage as fresh and caused by a (7.62mm) bullet. Two men (aged 60-70), who introduced themselves as residents of the house, told the SMM that the house had been hit by small-arms fire at about 02:00 on 30 June.

Small-arms fire aimed at an SMM mini-UAV flying over the Zolote disengagement area

During the day on 29 June, positioned on the southern edge of the Zolote disengagement area, the SMM conducted a mini-UAV flight over the area. While its UAV was flying over an area between the forward positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the armed formations, about 250m south-east of the railway bridge and about 1-2km north-north-west of the SMM’s position, the SMM heard at least five bursts of small-arms fire at an assessed range of 1-2km north-north-west, assessed as aimed at the UAV. Immediately after the bursts, the SMM lost control of its UAV. The SMM assessed that small-arms fire had probably hit the UAV, which went down. The SMM left the area and was unable to recover its UAV.*

Other disengagement areas [3]

During the evening of 28 June, the SMM camera in Zolote recorded three undetermined explosions at an assessed range of 2-3km east-south-east and south-south-east (all assessed as inside the disengagement area), two undetermined explosions at an assessed range of 2-3km south-east (unable to be assessed whether inside or outside the disengagement area), as well as two projectiles in flight at an assessed range of 1-2km east and 5-6km south (assessed as outside the disengagement area but within 5km of its periphery). During the day on 29 June, positioned about 3km north of Pervomaisk (non-government-controlled, 58km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard five bursts and a shot of small-arms fire at an assessed range of 1-2km north-north-west and north-north-east, all assessed as inside the disengagement area (see above).

During the same day, positioned about 1.5km south-west of Molodizhne (non-government-controlled, 63km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard 21 shots and bursts of small-arms fire at an assessed range of 2-3km west, all assessed as outside the Zolote disengagement area but within 5km of its periphery. During the day on 30 June, positioned in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, the SMM recorded an undetermined explosion at an assessed range of 2-4km west (assessed as inside the disengagement area).

During the day on 29 and 30 June, positioned close to the disengagement area near Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), the SMM observed a calm situation.[4]

Withdrawal of weapons

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of the withdrawal lines

Government-controlled areas

28 June

An SMM mini-UAV spotted a self-propelled howitzer (2S3 Akatsiya, 152mm) near Vyskryva (76km west of Luhansk) (see SMM Daily Report of 29 June 2019 and below).

Indications of military and military-type presence in the security zone[5]

Government-controlled areas

28 June

An SMM mini-UAV spotted:

three armoured combat vehicles and two Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel aiming a rifle and firing at an SMM mini-UAV near Vyskryva (see SMM Daily Report of 29 June 2019), and

two infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) (BMP-2) near Myronivskyi (62km north-east of Donetsk).

29 and 30 June

The SMM saw an IFV near Novobakhmutivka (28km north of Donetsk).

Non-government-controlled areas

28 June

An SMM mini-UAV spotted for the first time a military-type position, comprised of a bunker made of logs and sandbags, as well as a previously observed 25m-long trench running east to west from the aforementioned position south-west of Molodizhne.

29 June

The SMM saw an IFV (BMP-1) and an armoured recovery vehicle (type undetermined) near Debaltseve (58km north-east of Donetsk).

29 and 30 June

The SMM saw an armoured personnel carrier (MT-LB) near Pervomaisk.

30 June

The SMM saw an automated jamming system (R-378A) in Kadiivka (formerly Stakhanov, 50km west of Luhansk).

Presence of mines

On 30 June, the SMM saw that a previously reported anti-personnel mine (MON-90) next to road T-0504 between the forward positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk) and those of the armed formations about 2.5km south-south-west of Molodizhne was no longer present.

SMM facilitation of operations of civilian infrastructure

On 29 and 30 June, the SMM continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station (15km north of Donetsk). On 30 June, the Mission continued to monitor the security situation in the area of the pumping station near Vasylivka (non-government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk).

Border areas outside government control

On 29 June, while at a pedestrian border crossing point near Novoazovsk (40km east of Mariupol) for about 20 minutes, the SMM saw four cars (one with Ukrainian and one with Russian Federation licence places, as well as two with “DPR” plates) and two covered cargo trucks (one with Ukrainian and one with Russian Federation licence plates) entering Ukraine. The SMM also saw 13 cars (five with Ukrainian and six with Russian Federation licence plates, as well as two with “DPR” plates), a covered cargo truck with Ukrainian licence plates and a bus with “DPR” plates exiting Ukraine.

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.

*Restrictions of the SMM’s freedom of movement or other impediments to fulfilment of its mandate