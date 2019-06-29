Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 28 June 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

The Mission observed demining activities and removal of concrete blocks and other objects inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area.

The SMM followed up on reports of a woman injured due to shelling in Oleksandrivka.

It saw damage caused by gunfire to and near civilian houses and a church in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka and Pikuzy.

An SMM long-range UAV was lost in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region.

The Mission saw weapons in violations of withdrawal lines in a government-controlled area in Luhansk region.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operations of critical civilian infrastructure.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued in all three disengagement areas and elsewhere. Its freedom of movement was also denied near Novoazovsk and Kozatske, and in areas near the border with the Russian Federation, all in non-government-controlled areas.*

Ceasefire violations[1]

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 460), compared with the previous reporting period (about 190 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at north-easterly directions of the SMM camera at Oktiabr Mine (non-government-controlled, 9km north-west of Donetsk) at southerly directions of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol) and at northerly and westerly directions of Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including no explosions compared with the previous reporting period (about 50 explosions).

Disengagement in the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement ar****ea

On 28 June, from 06:30 to 16:00, positioned near the checkpoint of the armed formations south of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge (15km north-east of Luhansk), the SMM saw members of the armed formations with three trucks dismantling a wooden roof of a shed and removing two containers and a tyre wall. From 09:50 to 11:10, the Mission also observed five members of the armed formations and people in civilian clothing removing eight concrete blocks all located about 17m south-west of the checkpoint.

At about 17:45, positioned next to the Prince Ihor Monument about 250m south-east of the south-eastern edge of the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw that three new containers and 20 concrete blocks had been placed about 50m south-south-west of the monument. It also observed three workers connecting electrical cables to the containers. Senior members of the armed formations told the SMM that these facilities will be used to check civilians traveling towards government-controlled areas.

On the morning of the same day, the SMM observed that the queuing shelter, inside the disengagement area, about 700m north of the wooden ramp at the broken part of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge was empty of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel or hardware. From 10:30 to 15:00, the SMM observed demining teams composed of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and representatives of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine conducting demining activities at a distance of up to 5m on both sides of the road that leads from the entry-exit checkpoint to the wooden ramp.

At around 16:00, the SMM saw personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and SES representatives with a truck and a tractor removing concrete blocks, tyres and logs near a bunker at the most forward position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (about 300m north-north-west from the wooden ramp at the broken part of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge) and removing camouflage netting from the same bunker. Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel told the SMM that a piece of unexploded ordnance (UXO) had also been removed from the bunker.

At about 11:15, the head of the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group and SMM members walked to the wooden ramp at the broken part of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge. At 14:00, the SMM saw that positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the railway bridge, inside the disengagement area, were empty of personnel or hardware.

Throughout the day, the SMM saw few people queuing to enter and exit government-controlled areas at both the entry-exit checkpoint north of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge and at the checkpoint of the armed formations south of the bridge, and subsequently crossing the bridge. (For recent observations, see SMM Daily Report 27 June 2019 and SMM Daily Report 28 June 2019).

****A woman injured due to shelling in ****Oleksandrivka

On 28 June, the SMM followed up on reports of a woman (aged 70) injured due to shelling in Oleksandrivka (non-government-controlled, 20km south-west of Donetsk). At a hospital in the Petrovskyi district of Donetsk city (non-government-controlled, 15km south-west of Donetsk city centre), the SMM saw the woman with blood-stained bandages on her legs, head, arms, chest and stomach. On 18 June, medical staff had told the SMM that the woman had been admitted to the hospital with shrapnel injuries. The woman told the SMM that she was at her house at 10 Hoholia Street in Oleksandrivka on the evening of 14 June when shelling had occurred. She also told the SMM that two pieces of shrapnel still needed to be removed from her body.

Damage due to shelling to an inhabited house and a church in Pikuzy

On 27 June, the SMM followed up on reports of shelling in the centre of Pikuzy (formerly Kominternove, non-government-controlled, 23km north-east of Mariupol). At 32 Akhmatovoi Street, the SMM saw a crater (with a fuse tunnel in it) located 12m south of a single-storey house as well as shrapnel marks on a gate, 10m south of the same house, and broken branches and chipped bark on five trees nearby. The SMM assessed the damage as fresh and caused by an 82mm mortar round fired from a westerly direction. Within a 10m radius of the same house, the SMM saw four other craters (one near its north-western corner, two near a south-facing wall and one near a west-facing wall of the same house) as well as shrapnel damage to the same west-facing wall and broken branches and chipped bark on five trees nearby. Near the crater close to the west-facing wall, the SMM saw what it assessed as a percussion fuse cap of an automatic grenade launcher projectile. The SMM assessed the four craters as recent and caused by automatic-grenade-launcher (AGS) rounds (30mm) fired from a westerly direction. The owners of the house (woman and man, aged 50-60) told the SMM that they had been at home when they heard explosions in the afternoon of 26 June and in the afternoon of 16 June (for previous observations in the area, see SMM Daily Report 28 June 2019 and SMM Daily Report 24 June 2019)

About 400m east of the house, the SMM saw five craters all within a 20m radius of a church (one on its north side, two on its south side and two on its west side with fuse tunnels in all of them) as well as shrapnel marks on the north-, south- and west-facing walls of the same church. The SMM assessed the damage as fresh and caused by 82mm mortar rounds fired from a westerly direction.

Fresh damage caused by gunfire to residential buildings in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka

On 27 June, the SMM saw a hole assessed as fresh in a west-facing window and fresh scarring in an inside wall of a two-storey house at 12 Lizy Chaikinoi Street in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka (non-government-controlled, 58km west of Luhansk). The SMM assessed the damage as caused by a small-arms round (5.45mm), which had pierced the window and ricocheted off the wall. About 200m east of the house, at 1 Dundycha Street, the SMM saw damage in a west-facing window on the second floor in a two-storey residential building: four holes, one in the left window pane and three overlapping in the partially shattered right window pane, and a damaged window frame. The SMM assessed the damage as fresh and caused by a round of small arms. Within a 15m radius of the damaged window, the SMM saw several pieces of a plastic window frame lying on the ground. Several residents of the neighbourhood (mixed gender, aged 50-55) told the SMM that the buildings had sustained damage in the evening of 26 June and early morning of 27 June.

On 28 June, at 2 Dundycha Street, the SMM saw two holes in a north-west facing window pane of an apartment on the fourth floor of a residential building. The SMM assessed the damage as recent and caused by small-arms rounds (7.62mm). In the same apartment, the SMM saw a hole in a curtain covering a north-west facing balcony door and scarring in a wooden cabinet opposite the balcony door. The SMM assessed the damage was caused by a small-arms round. The owner (woman, aged 58) said that a bullet had pierced the curtain (while the balcony door was open) in the early morning of 27 June while the other damage had been caused in the evening of 26 May and early morning of 13 June.