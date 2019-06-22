22 Jun 2019

Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 21 June 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 21 Jun 2019
This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • The SMM observed two residential houses damaged by shelling in government-controlled Chermalyk.
  • The SMM observed about 160 explosions and about 4,600 bursts and shots of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire in areas south-east of government-controlled Popasna.
  • The SMM saw 30 multiple launch rocket systems in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.
  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
  • Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued in all three disengagement areas and elsewhere. Its freedom of movement was also denied in non-government-controlled areas of southern Donetsk region at checkpoints near Novoazovsk, Naberezhne and in Kozatske.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 380), compared with the previous reporting period (about 70 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas east-south-east of Zalizne (government-controlled, 42km north-east of Donetsk), at southerly, south-easterly and south-westerly directions of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol) and at easterly directions of Hnutove (government-controlled, 20km north-east of Mariupol), while about 60 explosions were recorded at southerly and westerly directions of the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations, including, however, a similar number of explosions (165), compared with the previous reporting period (about 170 explosions). Almost all ceasefire violations were recorded at south-easterly directions of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).

