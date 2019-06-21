Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 20 June 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

It saw military presence inside the Petrivske disengagement area.

The SMM saw self-propelled howitzers in violation of withdrawal lines near Starolaspa.

It spotted anti-tank mines near Marinka, some for the first time.

The Mission saw a fresh crater near a petrol station in Khreshchatytske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued in all three disengagement areas and elsewhere. Its freedom of movement was also denied in non-government-controlled areas of southern Donetsk region at checkpoints near Shevchenko, Nova Marivka, and in Yasne.*

Ceasefire violations[1]

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 70), compared with the previous reporting period (30 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at southerly and south-easterly directions of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol) and at southerly directions of the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 170), compared with the previous reporting period (about 115 explosions). Almost three quarters of ceasefire violations were recorded in south-easterly directions of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).

Disengagement areas[2]

On 19 June, inside the disengagement area near Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted a probable infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) (BMP-1), assessed as belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. [3]

During the day on 20 June, positioned at various locations near the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard about 30 undetermined explosions, about 100 bursts and about 30 shots of small-arms-fire, all assessed as within 5km of the disengagement area’s periphery.

On 20 June, positioned in the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), the SMM observed a calm situation.

Withdrawal of weapons

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines:

Non-government-controlled areas

19 June

An SMM mid-range UAV spotted four self-propelled howitzers (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm) near Starolaspa (51km south of Donetsk).

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside designated storage sites

Non-government-controlled areas

20 June

The SMM saw seven tanks in a training area near Ternove (57km east of Donetsk).

****Indications of military and military-type presence in the security zone****[4]********

Government-controlled areas

18 June

An SMM mid-range UAV spotted for the first time a new 70m-long trench running north-west to south-east near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), near recently observed trench extensions (not seen in imagery from 19 April 2019).

20 June

The SMM saw:

an IFV (BMP-1) near Zolote;

an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23, 23mm) mounted on a truck near Zolote-1/Soniachnyi (61km west of Luhansk); and

an IFV (BTR-4) near Novobakhmutivka (28km north of Donetsk).

Non-government-controlled areas

19 June

Aerial imagery available to the SMM revealed the presence of four armoured combat vehicles (ACV) near Bezimenne (30km east of Mariupol).

An SMM mid-range UAV spotted four ACVs near Starolaspa.

An SMM mini-UAV spotted:

16 IFVs (BMP-1) and three armoured personnel carriers (APC) (one MT-LB and two BTR-70) near Kruhlyk (65km south-west of Luhansk), and

two APCs (MT-LB) near Zorynsk (54km south-west of Luhansk).

Presence of anti-tank mines near Marinka and a mine hazard sign near Betmanove

On 18 June, an SMM mid-range UAV spotted for the first time 12 anti-tank mines (TM-62) laid out in a single row in a field about 200m south-east of the nearest residential houses on the southern edge of Marinka (not seen in imagery from 23 May 2019). The same UAV again spotted 26 anti-tank mines (probable TM-62) on the northern edge of Marinka, all located 30-50m away from the nearest residential houses (see SMM Daily Report 6 March 2019 and SMM Daily Report 18 March 2019).

On 20 June, the SMM saw for the first time a white mine hazard sign with “Danger, Mines” written in English and “Do not leave the road! The territory alongside the road is mined. In case of emergency, call 101” written in Russian, attached to a post in a median between lanes of road M-04 near Betmanove (formerly Krasnyi Partyzan, non-government-controlled, 23km north-east of Donetsk).

Fresh crater near a petrol station in Khreshchatytske

Following up on reports of shelling at a petrol station on the south-western edge of Khreshchatytske (formerly Krasnoarmiiske, non-government-controlled, 33km north-east of Mariupol), the SMM saw a fresh crater assessed as caused by a 122mm artillery round fired from a westerly direction, along with a metal fragment assessed as coming from the same artillery round, about 50m south of the petrol station.

SMM facilitation of repairs to civilian infrastructure

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable electrical repairs near Zhovte (non-government-controlled, 17km north-west of Luhansk) and Spartak (non-government-controlled, 9km north of Donetsk), as well as repairs to a water pipeline between Toretsk (formerly Dzerzhynsk, government-controlled, 43km north of Donetsk) and Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk).

The SMM also facilitated the operation of the DFS and continued to monitor the security situation in the area of the pumping station near Vasylivka (non-government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk).

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.