Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 19 June 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

One civilian was injured by shelling in Donetsk city.

The Mission saw fresh damage from shelling to facilities part ofa children’s hospital in Donetsk city.

The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas, including multiple launch rocket systems near Miusynsk.

The SMM saw for the first timeanti-tank mines near Shyrokyne and unexploded ordnance near Novooleksandrivka.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued in all three disengagement area and elsewhere. Its freedom of movement was also denied at checkpoints near Novoazovsk and Novolaspa, in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (30), compared with the previous reporting period (about 125 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at south-easterly directions of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol)and at southerly and northerly directions of Avdiivka (government-controlled, 17km north of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations, however a similar number of explosions (about 115), compared with the previous reporting period (about 120 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded south-south-east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).