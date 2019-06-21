21 Jun 2019

Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 19 June 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 19 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (95.07 KB)

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
  • One civilian was injured by shelling in Donetsk city.
  • The Mission saw fresh damage from shelling to facilities part ofa children’s hospital in Donetsk city.
  • The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas, including multiple launch rocket systems near Miusynsk.
  • The SMM saw for the first timeanti-tank mines near Shyrokyne and unexploded ordnance near Novooleksandrivka.
  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
  • Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued in all three disengagement area and elsewhere. Its freedom of movement was also denied at checkpoints near Novoazovsk and Novolaspa, in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (30), compared with the previous reporting period (about 125 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at south-easterly directions of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol)and at southerly and northerly directions of Avdiivka (government-controlled, 17km north of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations, however a similar number of explosions (about 115), compared with the previous reporting period (about 120 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded south-south-east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.