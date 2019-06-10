Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 9 June 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 7 and 8 June the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

Between the evenings of 8 and 9 June, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions compared with the previous 24 hours.

Small-arms were fired near SMM patrol members near Molodizhne.

A man was injured while riding a bicycle near the contact line.

The SMM saw damage from shelling to a residential house in the Petrovskyi District of Donetsk city.

The SMM recorded ceasefire violations inside the Zolote and Petrivske disengagement areas, as well as observed impacts inside the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska and military-type presence inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

It facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. The SMM’s freedom of movement was also restricted at checkpoints near Novoazovsk and Zaichenko, in Donetsk city, at a heavy weapons holding area and in areas near the border with the Russian Federation, all in non-government-controlled areas.

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 7 and 8 June, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including, however, more explosions (about 140), compared with the previous reporting period (about 110 explosions).The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at southerly and south-easterly directions of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol), southerly and south-easterly directions of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol), as well as easterly and north-westerly directions of Holmivskyi (non-government-controlled, 49km north-east of Donetsk).

Between the evenings of 8 and 9 June, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including, however, fewer explosions (about 100), compared with the previous 24 hours. Almost half of ceasefire violations were recorded at southerly and south-easterly directions of Chermalyk, at southerly directions of Pyshchevyk and at easterly directions of Hnutove (government-controlled, 20km north-east of Mariupol).

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 7 and 8 June, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 230), compared with the previous reporting period (16 explosions). Nearly all the ceasefire violations, including almost all explosions, were recorded at southerly and easterly directions of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).

Between the evenings of 8 and 9 June, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 480), compared with the previous 24 hours. The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at south-easterly and north-easterly directions of Popasna.

Bullets near SMM patrol in area of Molodizhne

On 9 June, positioned near a checkpoint of the armed formations near Molodizhne (non-government-controlled, 63km north-west of Luhansk), the SMM heard small-arms fire at an assessed range of 200m south and then heard at least three bullets coming from a westerly direction pass 5m above patrol members’ heads. It returned safely to its base in Kadiivka (formerly Stakhanov, non-government-controlled, 50km west of Luhansk) (see SMM Spot Report 9 June 2019).

Man injured while riding a bicycle near the contact line

The SMM confirmed reports of a man (in his forties) who was injured on 24 February while riding a bicycle from Marinka (government-controlled, 23km south-west of Donetsk) towards a checkpoint of the armed formations near Oleksandrivka (non-government-controlled, 20km south-west of Donetsk). On 8 June in Oleksandrivka, the SMM saw a man (in his forties) with scars on his abdomen and his right arm in a metal cast. He told the SMM that on 24 February, while cycling on side paths between Marinka and Oleksandrivka, a bullet had hit his back and exited through his abdomen, also wounding his right arm. Previously, on 27 February, medical staff at Hospital No.14 in Donetsk had told the SMM that on 24 February a 48-year old man had been brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound caused by a bullet entering his upper body from the back and exiting it at the front, additionally injuring his hand.

Fresh damage to residential house in Petrovskyi District of Donetsk city

In the Trudivski area of the Petrovskyi District in Donetsk city, at 14 Amudarinska Street, the SMM observed three fresh holes (between 3.5 and 7cm in diameter) in the south-west facing wall of an inhabited residential one-storey house, as well as a fresh grey-coloured scorch mark (about 15cm in diameter) on the concrete below the wall. The SMM assessed the damage was fresh and had been caused by an explosive projectile fired from a south-westerly direction. The owner (woman in her thirties) of the house told the SMM that she had been at home when her house had been damaged on 7 June. She added that her house had been damaged several times already since the start of the conflict.

Disengagement areas

On the evening and night of 8-9 June, the SMM camera in Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) recorded two projectiles in flight at an assessed range of 2-4km south-south-east, assessed as inside the disengagement area.

Between the evenings of 7 and 9 June, positioned in five locations near the disengagement area near Zolote, the SMM recorded about 320 undetermined explosions and 270 bursts of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all assessed as within 5km of the disengagement area’s periphery.

During the night of 7 to 8 June, while near the eastern edge of Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk), the SMM recorded an undetermined explosion, assessed as outside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area. In the early morning hours of 8 June, the SMM camera at the Prince Ihor Monument south-east of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge (15km north-east of Luhansk) recorded an undetermined explosion, assessed as within the 5km periphery of the disengagement area.

On the evening of 8 June, the SMM heard a sound, assessed as caused by the propeller-engine of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), flying over Stanytsia Luhanska for seven minutes.

On 9 June, inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM observed seven fresh holes (1-9cm in diameter, 7cm-2m above ground): six in a south-facing military barrier of a Ukrainian Armed Forces forward position, and one in the south-facing side of a wooden log at its observation post. The SMM assessed all holes as caused by small-arms fire from a southerly direction.

During the day on 8 June, positioned near the disengagement area near Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), the SMM observed a military-type truck and a man in military-type clothing drive into the disengagement area and unload material.[3]

During the day on 9 June, positioned near the Petrivske disengagement area, the SMM heard four shots of heavy-machine-gun fire 2-3km south-south-west, assessed as inside the disengagement area.

Withdrawal of weapons

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

Weapons that the SMM could not verify as withdrawn

At heavy weapons holding areas in government-controlled area of Donetsk region

8 June

The SMM noted that three anti-tank guns (MT-12 Rapira, 100mm), 23 self-propelled howitzers (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm), six towed howitzers (D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm) and 34 mortars (21 2B11 Sani, 120mm; 12 M120-15 Molot, 120mm; and a BM-37, 82mm) remained missing.

At heavy weapons holding areas in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region

9 June

The SMM noted that 11 multiple launch rocket systems (BM-21 Grad, 122mm), ten anti-tank guns (MT-12) and nine self-propelled howitzers (2S1) remained missing.

Indications of military and military-type presence in the security zone

Government-controlled areas

7 June

An SMM long-range UAV spotted:

an armoured combat vehicle and two infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) (BMP-2) near Troitske (30km north of Donetsk), and

an IFV (BMP variant) near Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk).

8 June

The SMM saw an IFV (BTR-4) near Novobakhmutivka (28km north of Donetsk); and

9 June

The SMM saw an armoured personnel carrier (MT-LB) near Krasnohorivka (24km north of Donetsk).

Non-government-controlled areas

8 June

The SMM saw

an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23, 23mm) near Zolote-5/Mykhailivka (58km west of Luhansk); and

a surveillance radar system (PSNR-9 Kredo-M1) on the western edge of Pervomaisk (58km west of Luhansk) (for previous observations, see SMM Daily Report 8 May 2019).

9 June

The SMM saw a self-propelled anti-aircraft system (ZSU-23-4 Shilka, 23mm) near Markyne (94km south of Donetsk).

New mine hazard signs near Hannivka

On 9 June, it observed for the first time two mine hazard signs 2km north-east of Hannivka (non-government-controlled, 58km west of Luhansk): one located about 15m east of the road the other about 40m east of the road, the first with the words “Danger Zone” and the other with the words “Mines” written on it, all in Russian.

SMM facilitation of repairs to civilian infrastructure

On 8 June, the Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to water pipelines between Zolote-3/Stakhanovets (government-controlled, 61km west of Luhansk) and Popasna.

On 8 and 9 June, the SMM facilitated the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station (15km north of Donetsk) and continued to monitor the security situation in the area of the pumping station near Vasylivka (non-government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk).

Hardship faced by civilians at entry-exit checkpoints

On 9 June, the SMM observed at least 200 cars waiting in line at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Olenivka (non-government-controlled, 23km south-west of Donetsk) to travel to government-controlled areas. A man and a woman (in their fifties) told the SMM that they had been waiting at the checkpoint for more than ten hours to travel to government-controlled areas. Three members of the armed formations at the checkpoint told the SMM that a new “regulation”, allowing only six cars to enter the checkpoint every 30 minutes, had been introduced a few days ago.

Border areas outside government control

On 8 June, while at a pedestrian border crossing point near Sievernyi (50km south-east of Luhansk), the SMM saw two pedestrians (females, in their twenties) entering Ukraine. After about five minutes, a member of the armed formations told the SMM to leave the area.*

On 9 June, while at a border crossing point near Izvaryne (52km south-east of Luhansk), the SMM saw four cars (one with Ukrainian and two with Russian Federation licence plates, as well as one with “LPR” plates) entering Ukraine and 56 pedestrians (31 men, 23 women and two children) exiting Ukraine. After about 20 minutes, a member of the armed formations told the SMM to leave the area.*

On 9 June, while at the pedestrian border crossing point near Verkhnoharasymivka (57km south-east of Luhansk) for about 45 minutes, the SMM saw nine pedestrians entering Ukraine and four pedestrians (mixed ages and genders) exiting Ukraine.

On 9 June, while at a border crossing point near Uspenka (73km south-east of Donetsk) for about one hour, the SMM saw 14 cars (three with Ukrainian and seven with Russian Federation licence plates, as well as four with “DPR” plates), two covered cargo trucks (one with Ukrainian licence plates and one with “DPR” plates) and two buses (one with Russian Federation licence plates and one with “DPR” plates) with about 30 and 40 passengers on board, respectively, entering Ukraine. The SMM also saw 26 cars (eight with Ukrainian and 12 with Russian Federation licence plates, as well as six with “DPR” plates), seven covered cargo trucks (two with Ukrainian and three with Russian Federation licence plates, as well as two with “DPR” plates), two buses (one with Ukrainian licence plates and one with “DPR” plates) with 40 and 30 passengers on board respectively, as well as two pedestrians (women in their thirties) exiting Ukraine.

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.