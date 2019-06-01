Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 31 May 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

A man sustained shrapnel injuries in Donetskyi.

The Mission saw fresh damage caused by gunfire to civilian properties in Vesele.

The SMM observed for the first time anti-tank mines near Krasnohorivka and Staromykhailivka.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to critical civilian infrastructure in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as to enable the recovery and transfer of the body of deceased Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel from non-government- to government-controlled areas in Luhansk region.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued in all three disengagement areas and elsewhere. The Mission’s freedom of movement was also restricted at a checkpoint near non-government-controlled Zaichenko.*.

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including about 280 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 120 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations, including the majority of explosions, were recorded at easterly and southerly directions of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk), at easterly directions of Maiorsk (government-controlled, 45km north-east of Donetsk), as well as at south-westerly and westerly directions of Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk) near the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including six explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 120 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas around the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk).