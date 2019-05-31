Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 30 May 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

The Mission saw fresh damage from shelling to civilian properties in non-government-controlled Sentianivka.

Small-arms fire was directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near non-government-controlled Pervomaisk.

The Mission observed trench extensions in and near the Petrivske disengagement area.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. The Mission’s freedom of movement was also restricted at checkpoints near non-government-controlled Zaichenko and Verkhnoshyrokivske.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations, including about 120 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 140 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations, including the majority of explosions, were recorded in areas south-east and south-west of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations, including about 120 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (five explosions). About half of the ceasefire violations were recorded in areas around the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk).

Damage from shelling to civilian properties in Sentianivka

On 29 May, the SMM saw damage to six houses in Sentianivka (formerly Frunze, non-government-controlled, 44km west of Luhansk), three of them on the northern side of Shevchenka Street and three on the street’s southern side.

On the street’s northern side, at No. 18A, the SMM saw two shattered west-facing window panes of a summer kitchen located about 2m north of an inhabited one-storey house as well as impact marks on the west-facing walls of the summer kitchen and of the house. In a field about 50m north of the house, the Mission saw two craters. It assessed them as fresh; however, it could not determine the type of weapon or the direction of fire. At No. 18B, the SMM saw two shattered east-facing window panes of an inhabited one-storey house. At No. 14, it saw two impact marks as well as seven shattered outer panes of two windows on the south-facing brick wall of an inhabited one-storey house.

About 2m south of the house at 16 Shevchenko Street, the SMM saw a destroyed concrete base of a wooden electric pole. It assessed the damage as fresh and caused by shelling; however, it could not determine the weapon used or the direction of fire.

On the street’s southern side, at No. 5, the Mission saw two holes in a north-facing metal gate about 3m west of an inhabited one-storey house. At No. 7, it saw two impact marks in a north-facing concrete fence about 5m west of an inhabited one-storey house. At No. 9, the SMM saw two cracked north-facing window panes of an inhabited one-storey house.

The Mission assessed all the above-mentioned damage to houses as fresh and caused by shrapnel. A man and a woman (in their thirties/forties) who introduced themselves as residents of the street told the Mission that they had heard shelling early in the morning on the same day.

Small-arms fire directed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Pervomaisk

While conducting a mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flight near Pervomaisk (non-government-controlled, 58km west of Luhansk), the Mission heard 20 bursts of small-arms fire about 800m east-north-east, assessed as aimed at the UAV, which was flying about 200m north-east of its position. The SMM landed the UAV safely and left the area.*