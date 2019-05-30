Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 29 May 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

The SMM followed up on reports of two injured civilians (including a child), as well as observed damage from shelling to residential houses in Horlivka and Yasynuvata.

The SMM saw anti-tank mines for the first time near non-government-controlled Sentianivka and Olenivka.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

In Lviv, the SMM followed up on reports of an arson attack at an Alfa-Bank branch.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. It was also restricted at a checkpoint near non-government-controlled Novoazovsk.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations, including, however, more explosions (about 140), compared with the previous reporting period (about 100 explosions). The highest numbers of ceasefire violations, including one third of the explosions, were recorded at south-easterly directions of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol) and at north-easterly and easterly directions of Novotroitske (government-controlled, 36km south-west of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including five explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 80 explosions).

Woman and child injured and damage to residential houses due to shelling in Horlivka

At 13 Pokitko Street in Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk), the SMM saw fresh shrapnel damage and scorch marks to the north-facing outer wall of a single-storey house, as well as a shattered window and a missing window frame covered with a plastic sheet in the same wall. In the living room of the house, the Mission also observed fresh shrapnel damage around the interior of the same window frame and wooden planks in place of the missing window pane, as well as shrapnel damage to the wooden frame of a door which had been removed. Inside the bedroom, the SMM also saw cracks in the panes of a door and a hole in the lower panes. The SMM assessed the damage as caused by the explosion of a round (weapon type undetermined) fired from a northerly direction.

About 5m north-west of the abovementioned house, the SMM saw a north-facing shattered window of a single-storey house and assessed the damage as caused by a round (weapon type undetermined) fired from a northerly direction. The SMM also saw a south-facing shattered window of another single-storey house, about 13m north-east of the first house, but was unable to assess the type of weapon used or direction of fire.

At the house on 13 Pokitko Street, the SMM saw a woman (aged 30) and a girl (aged 5) with a cut above her left eyebrow. The woman said that the entire family had been at home in the late evening hours of 27 May when they had heard an explosion outside. She said that her mother-in-law had been in the living room at the time of the explosion and had suffered injuries to her head, shoulder and hand, and had been brought to the hospital in Horlivka that same evening, while her daughter, who had inadvertently cut herself with the glass shards from the bedroom door, had been brought to the hospital the following evening as a result of prolonged distress following the event.

At the hospital in Horlivka, medical staff told the SMM that the woman (aged 70) had been admitted to the hospital in the late evening hours of 27 May with a concussion and broken collarbone, as well as shrapnel wounds to her head, left shoulder and hand, and that the girl had been brought to the hospital on the evening of 28 May due to shock.