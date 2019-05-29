Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 28 May 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

The Mission recorded ceasefire violations inside the Zolote and Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement areas, as well as a new trench and position inside the latter.

The SMM saw anti-tank mines for the first time near non-government-controlled Olenivka.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued in all three disengagement areas. It was also restricted twice at a checkpoint near non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske.*

Ceasefire violations[1]

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations, including about 100 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 90 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south-east and south of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol), west and north-west of Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk) and east-south-east and south-east of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations, including more explosions (about 80), compared with the previous reporting period (23 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas south-east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk) and at easterly and southerly directions of Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk).

Disengagement areas[2]

On 27 May, an SMM mini-unmanned-aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted for the first time a trench about 75m in length and a position, both assessed as belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (not seen on imagery from 7 March 2019), east of the railway tracks inside the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk) and about 250m south of its northern edge. In the early morning hours of 28 May, positioned on the eastern edge of Stanytsia Luhanska, the SMM heard an undetermined explosion at an assessed range of 4.5-5km south-south-west (assessed as inside the disengagement area).

On the evening of 27 May, the SMM camera in Zolote recorded 43 projectiles in flight at an assessed range of 1.5-2.5km south-east, south-south-east and south (all assessed as inside the disengagement area) and 34 projectiles in flight at an assessed range of 1.5-2.5km east (assessed as within its 5km periphery).

On 28 May, positioned close to the disengagement area near Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), the Mission observed a calm situation.[3]

Withdrawal of weapons

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside of designated storage sites

Non-government-controlled areas

27 May

An SMM long-range UAV spotted six tanks (types undetermined) near Lutuhyne (20km south-west of Luhansk).

Indications of military and military-type presence in the security zone

Government-controlled areas

27 May

An SMM mini-UAV spotted:

nine armoured personnel carriers (APC) (BTR-80) and an armoured reconnaissance vehicle (BRDM-2) near Novohnativka (40km south of Donetsk), and

an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) (BMP-2) near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk).

An SMM long-range UAV spotted an APC (MT-LB) near Shumy (41km north of Donetsk).

28 May

The SMM saw an IFV (BTR-4) near Novobakhmutivka (28km north of Donetsk).

Non-government-controlled areas

27 May

An SMM long-range UAV spotted an armoured combat vehicle (ACV) near Khriashchuvate (10km south-east of Luhansk).

28 May

The SMM saw an ACV near Naberezhne (77km south of Donetsk).

Presence of mines near Olenivka and unexploded ordnance near Tavrycheske

On 27 May, an SMM mid-range UAV spotted for the first time three anti-tank mines laid in a row across an unpaved road about 1km north-west of a checkpoint of the armed formations near Olenivka (non-government-controlled, 23km south-west of Donetsk).

On 28 May, the SMM again saw a piece of unexploded ordnance (UXO), assessed as a 120mm mortar round, embedded in the asphalt in the middle of the carriageway of road T0519 near Tavrycheske (non-government-controlled, 35km north-east of Mariupol).

SMM facilitation of repairs to civilian infrastructure

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to power lines in Zaitseve (50km north-east of Donetsk), the Petrivske pumping station near Artema (government-controlled, 26km north of Luhansk), water pipelines between Zolote-3/Stakhanovets (government-controlled, 61km west of Luhansk) and Popasna, and a water pipeline in Obozne (non-government-controlled, 18km north of Luhansk).

The SMM also facilitated the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station (15km north of Donetsk). Due to ceasefire violations in the area, the SMM was unable to monitor the security situation in the area of the pumping station near Vasylivka (non-government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk).

SMM monitored the security situation in south-east Kherson region

On 26 May, the SMM observed a calm situation in coastal areas near Henichesk (178km south-east of Kherson). On 27 May, the SMM observed a calm situation at the crossing point between Chonhar (163km south-east of Kherson) and Crimea.

The SMM continued monitoring in Odessa, Lviv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.