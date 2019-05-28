Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 27 May 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

The Mission saw fresh damage from small-arms fire to civilian properties in non-government-controlled Dokuchaievsk and Zolote-5/Mykhailivka.

The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Restrictions of the SMM’s access continued in all three disengagement areas.*

Ceasefire violations

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including about 90 explosions, compared with the previous 24 hours (about 50 explosions). The majority of ceasefire violations, including about half of the explosions, were recorded in areas south-east of Chermalyk (government-controlled, 31km north-east of Mariupol) and in areas west of Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk).

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including, however, more explosions (23), compared with the previous 24 hours (nine explosions).

Damage from small-arms fire to civilian properties in Dokuchaievsk and Zolote-5/Mykhailivka.

On 27 May, at an apartment located on the ground floor of a multi-storey residential building at 102 Lenina Street in the north-western part of Dokuchaievsk (non-government-controlled, 30km south-west of Donetsk), the SMM saw a hole in the lower part of a south-facing window pane and another hole in the upper part of the window frame. The Mission assessed the damage as fresh and caused by small-arms fire. At the apartment, a woman (in her sixties) who introduced herself as a relative of the apartment’s owner told the Mission that she had spotted the damage on the evening of 26 May as she walked past the building.

On the same day, at a shop located on the ground floor of a four-storey residential building at 4 Myru Street in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka (non-government-controlled, 58km west of Luhansk), the SMM saw a hole in a north-facing window pane as well as a 7.62mm bullet on the floor. The Mission assessed the damage as fresh and caused by small-arms fire. A woman (in her fifties) who introduced herself as a shop assistant told the Mission that she had spotted the damage earlier in the morning.

Disengagement areas

On the evening of 26 May, the SMM camera in Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) recorded three projectiles in flight at an assessed distance of 0.5-3km east and south-east, within 5km of the periphery of the disengagement area.

Positioned inside the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska (government-controlled, 16km north-east of Luhansk) and close to the disengagement area near Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk), the Mission observed a calm situation.

Withdrawal of weapons

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines

Non-government-controlled areas

27 May

The SMM saw:

22 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) (BM-21 Grad, 122mm) near Khrustalnyi (formerly Krasnyi Luch, 56km south-west of Luhansk) and

four MLRS (BM-21) near Novoamvrosiivske (56km east of Donetsk).

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside of designated storage sites

Government-controlled areas

26 May

An SMM long-range UAV spotted a surface-to-air missile system (9K33 Osa) and a probable surface-to-air missile system (type undetermined) near Kalynove (formerly Kalinine, 65km south-west of Donetsk).

Non-government-controlled areas

25 May

An SMM mini-UAV spotted two self-propelled howitzers (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm) near Shyroke (34km south-east of Luhansk).

Weapons permanent storage sites

At a permanent storage site in a government-controlled area of Donetsk region

27 May

The SMM noted that 18 anti-tank guns (MT-12_ Rapira,_ 100mm), six mortars (M120-15 _Molot,_120mm) and 37 tanks (33 T-72 and four T-64) remained missing.

At a heavy weapons permanent storage site in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region

27 May

The SMM noted that all weapons were present.

Weapons that the SMM could not verify as withdrawn

At heavy weapons holding areas in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region

27 May

The SMM saw four surface-to-air missile systems (9K33) and noted that four MLRS (BM-21), 67 towed howitzers (55 2A65 Msta-B, 152mm and 12 2A36 Giatsint-B, 152mm), 20 anti-tank guns (MT-12) and eight surface-to-air missile systems (9K33) remained missing.

At heavy weapons holding areas in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region

27 May

The SMM noted that eight towed howitzers (six 2A65 and two D-30) remained missing.

Indications of military and military-type presence in the security zone

Government-controlled areas

26 May

An SMM long-range UAV spotted:

an armoured reconnaissance vehicle (BRDM-2) near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk);

two armoured combat vehicles (ACV) near Novoselivka Druha (36km north-east of Mariupol); and

two ACVs in Pobeda (27km west of Donetsk).

Non-government-controlled areas

22 May

An SMM mini-UAV spotted for the first time two trenches, totalling 50m, about 3km north-west of Vuhlehirsk (49km north-east of Donetsk) (not seen in imagery from 5 March 2019).

25 May

An SMM mid-range UAV spotted a probable infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) (BMP-1) in Sosnivske (35km north-east of Mariupol).

26 May

An SMM long-range UAV spotted:

13 armoured personnel carriers (APC) (four BTR variants and nine MT-LB), 22 IFVs (BMP-1) and two armoured reconnaissance vehicles (BRDM-2) in Donetsk city’s Leninskyi district (4km south of Donetsk city centre); and

two ACVs near Boikivske (formerly Telmanove, 67km south-east of Donetsk).

An SMM mini-UAV spotted for the first time five 25m-long trenches in a field about 2km north-west of Debaltseve (58km north-east of Donetsk) dug next to existing trenches (seen in imagery from 4 May 2018).

Fresh craters near Sosnivske

On 25 May, in fields north of Sosnivske, an SMM mini-UAV spotted for the first time at least 50 craters (not seen in imagery from 21 April 2019) assessed as caused by 82mm mortar rounds. Some of these craters were as close as 5-10m from residential areas.

Mines near Veselohorivka, Marinka and Novooleksandrivka

On 24 May, an SMM mid-range UAV spotted for the first time 200 anti-tank mines (type undetermined) in six rows running north to south about 3km north-west of Veselohorivka (non-government-controlled, 64km west of Luhansk).

On 25 May, an SMM mid-range UAV spotted again 34 anti-tank mines on the northern edge of Marinka (government-controlled, 23km south-west of Donetsk): 18 were laid out in two rows across a road leading to Donetsk city (non-government-controlled), about 35m south-east of the nearest residential houses; four were laid across the same road about 200m further east-north-east; and 12 (four of which were fixed to a wooden board) laid on a side road located between the above-mentioned two sets of anti-tank mines. About 1.2km east of these mines, in a field north of the above-mentioned road, the UAV spotted 17 anti-tank mines assessed as belonging to the armed formations (for previous observations, see SMM Daily Report 7 March 2019 and SMM Daily Report 19 March 2019).

The same UAV also spotted for the first time 18 anti-tank mines on the northern side of road H15 next to the most forward position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the entry-exit checkpoint near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk) (for previous observations, see SMM Daily Report 27 March 2019).

SMM facilitation of repairs to civilian infrastructure

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable repairs to a gas distribution station near Sakhanka (non-government-controlled, 24km north-east of Mariupol), to the Petrivske pumping station near Artema (government-controlled, 26km north of Luhansk) and to a water pipeline between Zolote-3/Stakhanovets (government-controlled, 61km west of Luhansk) and Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk).

The SMM also facilitated the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station (15km north of Donetsk).

SMM facilitated and monitored transfer of body from government-controlled to non-government-controlled areas

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to enable the transfer of a body from government-controlled to non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.

Border areas outside government control

While at a border crossing point near Marynivka (78km east of Donetsk) for about 80 minutes, the SMM saw 15 cars (four with Ukrainian and six with Russian Federation licence plates, and five with “DPR“ plates), a bus with “DPR” plates and 11 pedestrians entering Ukraine. During the same time, the Mission saw 20 cars (two with Ukrainian and seven with Russian Federation licence plates, and 11 with “DPR“ plates), four covered-cargo trucks (two with Ukrainian licence plates and two with “DPR” plates), two buses (with “DPR“ plates) and two pedestrians exiting Ukraine.

While at a border crossing point near Uspenka (73km south-east of Donetsk) for about 60 minutes, the SMM saw six cars (three with Ukrainian licence plates and three with “DPR“ plates), eight covered-cargo trucks (five with Ukrainian and one with Belarusian licence plates, and two with “DPR” plates) and a bus with Ukrainian licence plates entering Ukraine. During the same time, the Mission saw six cars (one with Ukrainian and three with Russian Federation licence plates, and two with “DPR” plates) and a bus with Ukrainian licence plates exiting Ukraine.

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.